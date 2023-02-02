Azimio announces more rallies in Kibra, Machakos

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has announced more consultative forums aimed at pressing the Kenya Kwanza government to resign.

After holding a similar meeting at Jacaranda, Nairobi on Sunday, the Azimio team will be having another meeting this Sunday at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, Nairobi before proceeding to Mavoko, Machakos next week.

According to National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the forum will be used to deliberate on how to push on President William Ruto’s administration to address challenges facing Kenyans currently.

“We wish to inform our supporters, the general public and all Kenyans who feel for our country that our People’s Baraza are set to continue this week and the weeks that follow. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, we will hold a Baraza at the Kamukunji grounds in Kibra Constituency. This will be followed by another Baraza on Friday February 10, 2023, this time in Mavoko, Machakos County,” said Mr Wandayi.

He added: “We appeal to the public to attend these barazas and deliberate on the critical challenges facing our country. The cost of living is up and still rising but the government is doing nothing about it.”

Azimio also wants to use the meetings to push the government to engage them on how best to constitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This comes after the former Prime Minister said Azimio will continue with the “public consultative” meetings after his return from Nigeria and Senegal with the next stops in Kamukunji in Kibra and Machakos Town as part of the countrywide rallies.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resigns immediately. There can be no peace without electoral justice. The election outcome must be respected and that’s why we are saying Ruto must go,” he said.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua said they will not accept intimidation from the Kenya Kwanza government in their pursuit of justice.

“Ruto must go. Raila won the elections and Ruto should pack and go home. This fight is not about Raila but about you Kenyans. You would have been going to school for free now if Raila’s victory was not stolen,” said Ms Karua.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said their meetings are aimed at ending the culture of election theft in the country.