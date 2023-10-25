Ayiecho Olweny: The missed call from Raila that cost him dearly

Just how costly can it be to miss a call from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga?

This is what former Education Assistant Minister and Muhoroni MP Ayiecho Olweny learnt the hard way after he lost a senior position within the party last year for defying and ignoring Mr Odinga’s calls, as admitted by a section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officials.

It was at the height of a hotly contested election for the Kisumu speaker seat that had divided the county assembly into two camps.

One group, which had the ODM nod, was supporting the incumbent, Mr Elisha Jack Oraro, while the other, allied to Senator Tom Ojienda, was backing former Assembly Majority Leader Samuel Ong’ow.

There was heightened political activity, with the members of county assembly (MCAs) -- who were to elect the speaker --- being mobilised by both camps in secret meetings.

On the eve of the elections in September, a meeting was called by the ODM party leader to rally the MCAs to back Mr Oraro. But this was skipped by nearly half the ward representatives, including nominated members, a move that did not go well with Mr Odinga.

According to Kisumu Central ODM Chairman Seth Ochieng Kanga, Mr Odinga reached out to Prof Olweny, who was serving as the chair of the party’s county coordinating committee.

“Ayiecho defied the party leader when he was called for a meeting where other elected leaders were present. He went against the values of loyalty, fidelity and faithfulness as stated in the party code of conduct which he signed as a life member, when he refused to pick up our party leader’s phone calls,” said Mr Kanga.

Prof Olweny was not the only casualty of this hot election. Four Kisumu nominated MCAs who skipped the meeting called for by the party leader were suspended by the ODM National Executive Council from all functions of county assembly until further notice.

The four -- Caroline Opar, Kennedy Ajwang, Peter Obaso and Regina Kizito -- were cited for gross misconduct after the move in September 2022, which was viewed as the highest level of defiance of Mr Odinga.

Recently, however, they got a reprieve from the courts, which temporarily stopped their suspension until the matter is heard and determined.

Only 24 elected MCAs attended the dinner meeting by Mr Odinga, held at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel in Kisumu, ahead of the assembly elections.

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by Governor Anyang Nyong'o, his deputy Mathews Owili and Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, is said to have delayed and waited for the rest of the ward representatives to arrive from 8pm before the meeting adjourned at 10pm.

According to Mr Kanga, anyone who does not respect the party leader cannot be left to go scot free.

The sentiments were confirmed by Mr Apunda Magwar, ODM chair Nyando Sub County, who stated that Prof Olweny’s actions amounted to the highest level of disrespect to the party leader and that is why he was removed from his position.

“As old as I am, when Raila calls me even when I was in the washroom, I will stop everything I was doing and pick up his phone. Who is Ayiecho?” posed Mr Magwar.

He also claimed the former Muhoroni MP’s Waterloo was when he was unable to intervene during the controversial election of Mr Oraro.

“When two of your children are fighting, you do not take sides in such a situation. That is where Ayiecho messed up,” said Mr Magwar.

He accused the leader of being thankless to Mr Odinga who catapulted him to various positions in government and parliament.

The two ODM officials were reacting to a move by Prof Olweny to quit the party as he was seen being received by ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet secretary Eliud Owalo at his home in Asembo.

A section of ODM leaders has however termed the recent defections to the United Democratic Alliance as inconsequential and that they will not benefit the individuals who walked away.

After the phone call fiasco, Prof Olweny’s troubles would later be compounded by a series of embarrassing moments that led to his final departure from a party he was a member of for many years and that sponsored him to parliament.

Senior party members such as Nyakach MP Mr Aduma Owuor called him out in various forums, even telling him that he had ceased to be an official of ODM.

There were reports he was to be nominated to Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s cabinet as the county executive committee member for Agriculture but this was shelved and the position given to former Kisumu County Assembly Majority Leader Kenneth Onyango.

Mr Kanga, who is also the MCA for Milimani Market Ward and the Majority Whip at the Kisumu County Assembly, equates Prof Olweny to “an old player with multiple injuries who cannot be signed by a low division club to play during extra time.

And when the Nation reached out to the good old professor, he sounded relieved following the decision.

He opened up about the mistreatment he faced in ODM under Mr Odinga, saying he was hounded out of office on October 19, 2022 in a meeting held at the Ofafa Memorial Hall, which he claims he was not invited to.

“My stay in ODM has been very painful and embarrassing. I have been subjected to ridicule and reduced to a laughing stock by the members of the party and officials. I have faced Mr Odinga and Nyong’o to tell me why I was removed as chairman, and to date I have never been given a response,” said Prof Olweny.

On the phone issue, the former Muhoroni legislator told the Nation that during that time, he had an issue with his phone, which has persisted to date, but also stated that he is not obliged to pick every call.

He said one could be sick or asleep or could simply choose to ignore a call, which to him is not wrong and that he has never been reprimanded by Mr Odinga for not picking his call.

“Is it mandatory to pick someone’s call? Is it a misconduct enshrined in the ODM Party rules and regulations not to pick a call? My phone screen had gone blank around that time and maybe it was one of the phone calls I could neither tell the caller nor pick,” said Prof Olweny.

He stated that he was told by Samsung phone dealers that the motherboard and the screen had to be replaced to a tune of Sh61, 000. He did not repair it and he says he has it at home pondering on getting another phone.



