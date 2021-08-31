William Ruto
Attack on DP Ruto's Sugoi home still a mystery four years later

By  Onyango K'Onyango

On July 29, 2017, at the height of General Election campaigns, a gunman forced his way to Deputy President William Ruto’s rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu, murdered a GSU officer, injured another and kept responders at bay for hours.

