Anxiety, optimism in Azimio strongholds ahead of Supreme Court judgement

There is a mixture of anxiety and optimism in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition strongholds as supporters await the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential petition expected today.

In Mombasa, Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva called for calm and peace while urging the Supreme Court justices to deliver a just judgment.

“We pray the judges deliver a Solomonic judgement as we urge every Kenyan to play an active role to maintain peace after the ruling so as to move the country forward. We want justice as there is no peace without justice and vice versa,” he said.

Addressing the media at the Mombasa Catholic Cathedral, the senior cleric said today’s ruling will determine the country’s future.

“I was one of the observers in the contested election and we hope the judges will consider the outcome of their judgement. We observed many Kenyans doing good during the exercise except the few who tried unorthodox means to win the election,” Archbishop Kivuva said.

Mombasa Governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe and his Likoni counterpart Mishi Mboko said they are ready for whatever outcome, including a repeat election.]

“We’re ready for whatever outcome. If they won’t declare him President, we’re ready for a rerun. We have the zeal and the energy and are ready for polls to ensure we get justice for Kenyans,” Ms Mboko said.

Put Kenya first

However, Brian Mwangi, a taxi driver said Kenyans have moved on. “There’s anxiety, but whatever the outcome, life must go on.

“I hope the two contenders can sit and put Kenya first. It’s too much,” Mr Mwangi said.

Other residents said they will await the outcome before deciding on how to continue with their lives.

“We’re asking the court to make their judgement early since I’m not intending to open my business tomorrow until the announcement,” Ms Regina Mugo, an electronics shop owner said.

In the lake region, residents have not been deterred by the issuance of a security alert by the US Embassy, expressing hope that the Supreme court will rule in favour of Azimio.

Even though security has been tightened, many residents feel that peace will prevail whatever the decision.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, while addressing a gathering in Wagusu in Bondo, called on the people to rekindle their hopes, saying they had a strong case.

“You have nothing to fear. I want to tell you to keep your hopes high because there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Orengo said.

Bondo, the home town of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, which has been calm with very little political activity, has now awakened, with politicians and residents saying they are convinced the court will rule in favour of Mr Odinga.

“We were convinced by the evidence presented by Ms Julie Soweto and the team at the apex court that the process was marred with irregularities and it will be fair for the judges to grant the petition,” Mr Joash Omolo said.

When asked how he would feel if the Supreme Court dismissed the petition, Mr Omollo said: “Well, the whole world saw the evidence that was presented before the judges.

Respect the decision

“We even saw the commissioners differ with the electoral commission’s chair over the opaque nature of the results, therefore we shall respect the decision but not be satisfied.”

“I’ve prayed over the ruling and for the judges to be fair. But whichever way it goes, we will live with the judgement the Supreme Court gives us because all we want is peace,” Mr Daniel Otieno, a farmer in Miwani said.

The judges’ words will either mark the end of Mr Odinga’s political career or the charting of a new political path in his sunset years in politics.

Mr Odinga first threw his hat in the ring for the country’s top seat in 1997 and came third. He also unsuccessfully contested the presidency in 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Three days ago, Martha Karua, Mr Odinga’s running mate, said the coalition will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“When the verdict is out, we all respect that. We want to maintain peace but for this to be achieved there must be justice because peace without justice is not sustainable,” Ms Karua said.