Anti-BBI activists differ on William Ruto

As the debate on the proposed constitutional changes rages on, and with the 2022 elections on the horizon, members of the civil society are walking a narrow path regarding the twin issues.

At the centre of it is Deputy President William Ruto, whose ‘hustler’ ideology has divided opinion among the civil society activists, with a section appearing to embrace his politics as they oppose the proposed amendments to the Constitution, while another side also opposed to the law changes, keep a safe distance from Dr Ruto.

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, who made his name in the human rights movement, and now a firm supporter of the DP, says the civil society gravitation towards Dr Ruto is because ODM leader Raila Odinga has “abandoned the fight for Kenyans”.

“Civil society saw that the push to change the Constitution was being driven by just two individuals. We saw a watered-down process. When all these were happening, civil society realised that they had to align themselves with those opposed to the selfish amendments. William Ruto and Tangatanga offer the political muscle that the civil societies lack to counter the two individuals,” said Mr Omar.

Human rights activists

Those opposed to it are meanwhile organising politically to field and support candidates at the 2022 elections.

There are the Kongamano la Mageuzi (KLM) and Linda Katiba who have largely formed around individual human rights activists. Professional organisations, such as the International Commission of Jurists Kenya Section (ICJ Kenya) is driving the Tekeleza Katiba (Implement the Constitution) campaign.

Beyond their opposition to the BBI, the formations appear to pursue their own goals, at best trying to avoid each other because of the Ruto factor.

A KLM official Nduko o'Matigere, said that while they all oppose BBI, Linda Katiba’s apparent embrace of Dr Ruto’s politics makes them unable to work together.

KLM’s aim is to seek power as a united front of progressive political parties and social justice movements and is organising politically hoping to influence leadership change at the 2022 elections, she said.

So far it has brought together three political parties, Ukweli Party, United Green Movement and the Communist Party. They have also been joined by Social Justice Centres Working Group.

Linda Katiba leaders include economist David Ndii and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

A person familiar with Linda Katiba described it as a “special purpose group” to offer a counter-narrative to BBI.