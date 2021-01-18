ANC roots for Mudavadi as Uhuru 2022 successor

That Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is the secret candidate President Kenyatta promised Kenyans a few years ago seems to be more and more apparent after the party’s deputy leader Ayub Savula claimed the Head of State had agreed to support Mudavadi’s presidential bid.

Mr Savula further revealed that ANC was taking advantage of the raging war between the President and his deputy William Ruto. The Lugari MP yesterday said ANC had engaged the President in talks, who agreed to support Mudavadi as the compromised candidate in 2022.

He said the party was extending talks with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to agree on the choice of the next president before they unveil Mr Mudavadi as the possible candidate to replace President Kenyatta in 2022.

“After several talks, the President has agreed to support Mudavadi in his 2022 presidential ambitions,” Mr Savula claimed.

He asserted the President had given Mr Mudavadi his blessings to move across the country to get support from other communities.

Speculation that Mr Mudavadi may have the President’s favour arose a week ago at the burial of Mr Mudavadi’s mother in Mululu, Vihiga County, where the Head of State declared it was time other communities, apart from Kikuyus and Kalenjins, were given a chance to lead.

Shrinking economy

His remarks were a response to the dynasty and hustler narratives advanced by the DP and his allies.

Addressing the press at Mwamba village in Lugari Sub-county, Mr Savula observed that the President needs advice on how to salvage the shrinking economy. He criticised the DP for “failing to support his boss to make the country better”.

“We’re taking advantage of the war by Ruto by fronting Musalia. The President needs advice on how small disbursements on projects can be realigned from bigger projects to recover the collapsing economy,” he said.

Mr Savula added: “We’re also negotiating with Raila odinga asking him to support Musalia as the compromise candidate because he is able to recover the collapsing economy.”

The ANC leader described his boss, Mr Mudavadi, as the saviour of the country’s economy, claiming, he had revived the economy when the country was facing the Goldenberg scandal and has been the only leader in forefront fighting for the revival of the economy.

He added: “Our party has even drafted a Bill in Parliament on a debt restructuring and debt management authority fronted by Nambale MP, John Bunyasi.”

ANC planned to host Luhya delegations at Mr Mudavadi’s rural home in Mululu to assure him of their support for the presidency.

A gentle giant

Once the deal to front Mr Mudavadi has been agreed on by the President and Mr Odinga, the party will reach out to the DP to assume the position of Prime Minister in Mr Mudavadi’s administration.

Mr Savula’s announcement comes a few months after influential trade unionist Francis Atwoli endorsed Mr Mudavadi to succeed President Kenyatta who is serving his last term in office.

The Cotu Secretary General described Mr Mudavadi as calm and an excellent presidential candidate who is in a better position to take over from President Kenyatta.

Mr Atwoli advised Mr Mudavadi to widen his net and work with other leaders in order to ascend to power since he cannot win the presidency with only his community’s support.

At Mr Mudavadi’s mother’s funeral a week ago, Siaya Senator James Orengo had described the ANC Leader as a ‘gentle giant,’ even as a section of leaders present vouched for him as the best possible successor of Mr Kenyatta.





smakokha@ke.nationmedia.com