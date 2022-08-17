ANC nominates Mudavadi for Prime Cabinet Secretary position

Amani National Congress (ANC) party has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi for appointment as the Prime Cabinet Secretary once President-elect William Ruto takes office.

In a special meeting by the party's Council held Wednesday, the council unanimously nominated Mr Mudavadi for the position.

This follows a pre-election agreement reached by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the run-up to the August 9 General Election.

The new position is to be created through an Executive Order.

This was agreed upon by the founding members of the Kenya Kwanza coalition in an agreement signed by President-elect Dr Ruto of UDA, Moses Wetang'ula of Ford Kenya and Mudavadi on behalf of the ANC party, if the alliance won the 2022 election.