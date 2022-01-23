ANC holds National Delegates Congress at Bomas of Kenya

Amani National Congress (ANC) has endorsed party leader Musalia Mudavadi as its presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

At the same time, the party’s National Delegates Congress has mandates him to negotiate and enter into pre and post-election coalition pacts with other parties.

But the presence of DP Ruto and his UDA brigade sent jitters among OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi who walked out of Bomas in protest.

The presence of UDA at the event marks the final death of OKA, which has been scrambling for identity even as it struggled to pick its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential poll.