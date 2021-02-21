An old man can see far seated than a boy perched on a treetop

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto during Madaraka Day celebrations in Nairobi on June 1, 2020.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Kamau Ngotho

Celebrated Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe once remarked that Africans are at their best when telling their stories in proverbs.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.