Amason Kingi says a Coast party is inevitable

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has scoffed at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for kicking him out of the party’s leadership over his push for a coastal political outfit, saying he will not drop the idea.

This comes as Deputy President William Ruto and a host of coastal MPS are trying to charm the second-term county boss to join forces with them ahead of the 2022 elections.

Yesterday, Mr Kingi urged his political rivals to support the idea of a coastal party and not fight him, saying he wants to “consolidate the region before going to the table to negotiate for coalitions”.

“I was kicked out of ODM because they wanted me to lie low like an envelope and not talk. That is why I am pushing for a political house and not to be political squatters,” he said.

The Kilifi county chief said some are opposing the idea because of his presence and want to continue to rule single-headedly instead of consolidating the region.

“I am asking those who are not for the formation of a Coast party because Kingi is there to know this is not my idea but for the locals,” he said.

“I don’t understand why other regions are uniting and there’s no one making noise but if we come together, even those in government are making noise.”

He added, “If you have a difference with me, let’s sort out our differences and leave the idea of the formation of the coastal party alone.”

Mr Kingi, a long-term ally of ODM Raila Odinga, was ousted as the party’s Kilifi chairperson and his position taken by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire due to “poor leadership” and friction with Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

He did contest the ouster and wished Mr Odinga and the party “well”.

Speaking in Mariakani after opening a general ward with 64 beds and a 45-bed maternity wing yesterday, Mr Kingi said he won’t change his mind and drop the idea like other Coast leaders.

He has been concerned that different leaders from other regions are lobbying in various coalitions but there is no coastal face.

He said if the idea doesn’t materialise in the next one year because of personal interests, a revolution will come even after next year’s poll.

“I know even if I don’t succeed in coming up with a political outfit because I am facing strong opposition, I know a generation will emerge soon and make this happen,” he said.

Mr Kingi has now emerged as a most sought-after politician from the Coast region after dumping ODM and vowing to enter an alliance through a coastal coalition of parties to “reach the negotiating table” for the sake of the Coast people.

On Tuesday, during the burial of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya’s mother, Mr Ruto asked Governor Kingi to join forces with him and “work together” ahead of the polls.

“It is my prayer that God guides us to be one united nation. I have heard what the leaders here have said, and I am ready together with many other Kenyans to work with you,” Mr Ruto said, Mr Kingi to join the United Democratic Alliance bandwagon.

“I have heard Governor Kingi say we come up with our wells, but I want us to come up with one well where we will draw water as one.”

DP Ruto maintained that UDA is what they hope to use to form the next government, where no one is left behind.

“Let us work together to form this party and a united nation which has no prejudice. I am not a member of UDA. I am still the Jubilee deputy party leader but together with 150 other like-minded MPs, we want to have one party that will cater for all and where we will all tap the water from this same well,” he said.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa asked Mr Kingi to listen to the voices of the masses and be keen to the winds of change in the region.

“It is a shame for other people to come to Mombasa to speak about unity and peace for the nation without involving the coastal community,” she said.

“Don’t we have leaders? Don’t we have parties at the coast? Kingi, you are sharp, don’t wait to be fixed. We want you to take the front line in charting a future for this region.”

Last week, it emerged that One Kenya Alliance (Oka) had begun talks with Mr Kingi to spearhead its campaign in the Coast region.

The governor met OKA principals at Tamarind Hotel in Mombasa in what was said to be initial talks as the alliance seeks to consolidate its support in the region ahead of next year’s polls.

Key alliance leaders Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) met Mr Kingi, once an ODM pillar in the region, before addressing journalists and urging them to uphold integrity in their reporting.

Though Mr Mudavadi did not want to talk more about what OKA chiefs had discussed with Mr Kingi, Mr Musyoka said they welcome new members.

“Ukiona vyaelea jua vyaundwa,” said Mr Musyoka, meaning Governor Kingi was there for a reason.

ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula told the Nation that they had been looking for Mr Kingi to join their camp.

“Finally, our principals met him, and he is welcomed. Once he has been welcomed by the principals, we give them backing to welcome more leaders into our camp,” Mr Savula said.