Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi
Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Amason Kingi says a Coast party is inevitable

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has scoffed at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for kicking him out of the party’s leadership over his push for a coastal political outfit, saying he will not drop the idea.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.