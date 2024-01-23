Amason Kingi’s PAA party's wings clipped before take-off

Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) is in a dilemma after its efforts to spread its tentacles across the Coast region and beyond suffered a major setback.

This was after more than 20 of its members decamped to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

PAA which is led by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi had begun making inroads in various areas of the Coast region, but the move by its members largely from Kilifi County to decamp to Raila Odinga’s ODM seems to have destabilised PAA.

Although PAA’s National Executive Committee has dismissed the defection of the members as inconsequential, Coast residents will wait to see what direction the party takes to ensure that it remains popular in the region.

Led by John Mwamutsi, Gilbert Peru and Reuben Katana, the former PAA members claimed the expectations they had while forming PAA had not been met.

The former PAA members claimed that they had been promised that the party would remain under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party but were surprised when it joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Political commentators have blamed the party leadership for the defection of its members saying it seemed to have failed to address their expectations despite being affiliated to the ruling coalition.

The former members, who were received by Mr Odinga in the orange party headquarters apologised and asked to be welcomed back to the party.

The PAA party hierarchy is however standing firm. Secretary General Lucas Maitha has dismissed the defection saying that the party was still strong.

“We have lined up a series of meetings around the region to recruit our members, we are not shaken, we are good to go,” said Mr Maitha during a news conference.

Mr Maitha also said that those who defected were not party officials, insisting that no NEC official defected from PAA.

Political analyst Ms Maimuna Mwidau pointed out that in any democracy, political party members have the right to join any other party.

“All this is politics and we shall continue to see things like this until the next elections,” said Ms Mwidau adding that the impact of the defection would be seen when PAA held its public engagements.

Ms Mwidau added that every party is looking for members and that PAA is also in the process but said that the defection was beneficial to ODM as it had gained them more followers.

Another political commentator Mr Mndwamrombo Mwakera says the defection of PAA members can be attributed to grumbling within the party due to a perceived lack of involvement of members in party affairs especially issues revolving around the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“The defection of the PAA members is a bad indicator on a party which had the intention of solidifying its coastal base before the next General Election,” said Mr Mwakera.