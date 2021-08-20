Amason Kingi
Amason Kingi's dalliance with One Kenya Alliance raises eyebrows

By  Anthony Kitimo

  • Mr Kingi confirmed that he had met with Mr Mudavadi, Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang’ula and had held talks with them.
  • Mr Kingi was ousted as Kilifi ODM chairperson and his position taken by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire due to “poor leadership”.

After Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi announced he had ditched Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), One Kenya Alliance (Oka) has begun talks with him to spearhead its campaign in the Coast.

