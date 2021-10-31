Allow Kenyans to elect leaders freely, says Ruto 

Deputy President William Ruto stepped up his presidential campaigns in Kajiado County, where he insisted that Kenyans must be allowed to elect their leaders freely without coercion.

The DP addressed meetings in Illasit, Loitoktok and Kimana towns in the vast county, where differences on local politics have played out in the recent past.

“The contest must be free of blackmail, threats and intimidation,” said the DP during one of the campaign stops.

Speaking at Kimana Christ the King Catholic Church and A.I.C. Church Loitoktok, Dr Ruto criticised attempts to use intimidation to influence President Kenyatta’s succession.

“It is your vote that will determine if you will have food on the table tomorrow. Support a candidate and a party that will address your challenges,” he said as he urged voters not to bow to pressure from those in power keen to influence the outcome of elections.

He was accompanied by MPs Katoo ole Metito (Kajiado South), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), George Sunkuiya (Kajiado West), Philip Mpaayie (Kajiado), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Aden Duale (Garissa Town).

Elsewhere, Kajiado North MP Joseph Manje claimed the DP had asked him to seal a political pact with Mr Metito, who is seeking to oust Governor Joseph ole Lenku in next year’s elections.

Mr Manje said he had turned down the DP’s offer to deputise Mr Metito, who is eyeing the United Democratic Alliance ticket.