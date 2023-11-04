All Kenyans must pay taxes: President Ruto warns leaders against tax evasion

President William Ruto on Friday did not mince his words and told Kenyans they have to pay taxes with the government intending to increase government revenues to up to 400 percent on taxes collected digitally.

The Head of State said it is a civic obligation for all Kenyans to pay tax, and over the past year there has been undeniable improvement by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) an indication that taxpayers did not use local and global economic challenges as an excuse.

“KRA has been taking reforms in the use of technology and monthly revenues have risen by close to 400 per cent. We are working to ensure KRA makes it easier for people to pay tax like we have done with the e-citizen platform to make it possible for taxes to be collected within 24 hours,” said President Ruto.

The President said on Friday, November 4, the Cabinet approved Public Audit Amendment Bill 2023 that will enhance Auditor General independence and transparency to ensure proper utilisation of public resources through audits and also provide power for fraud investigation which has been a challenge in the past.

“My government believes in accountability that is why it is important that our government communicates this clearly. A while ago the conversation was about how much of the debt is allocated to children who are not born. I am happy that now we are having a conversation about not debt but taxes we are paying, this is a significant improvement,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking in Mombasa during the Taxpayer’s Day, Dr Ruto warned those who do not pay tax and threatened people because they know or belong to some senior people club.

“We look forward to collecting Sh3 trillion this year, a target given to KRA by the government as we wait for the day all of us will pay taxes and question the government on how the taxpayers' money was utilised. Nobody should threaten KRA officials by not paying tax,” said President Ruto.

He added, “Today we celebrate all our taxpayers who have made their contribution through paying taxes. We are working to make it efficient and make it possible for taxes to be collected within 24 hours.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that Executives are under clear instructions from the head of state to lead from the front, in ensuring that funds collected from taxpayers and given to the government through an appropriation by the national assembly must be used prudently for the purpose for which they have been raised.