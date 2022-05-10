All eyes on Kalonzo as Azimio running mate interviews are concluded

All eyes will be on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka today as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party running mate selection panel concludes its interviews to recommend the best deputy President candidate for flagbearer Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections.

The team, chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa, yesterday interviewed Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui. Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, who was to be interviewed, backed out of the process, thus casting his lot with Mr Musyoka.

It was not clear by yesterday whether Mr Musyoka, who had earlier stated he would not honour the interviews, would attend the sittings at Serena Hotel today.

Others expected to attend include former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth (Jubilee), Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (Party of National Unity), Narc leader Charity Ngilu and her National Liberal Party counterpart Stephen Tarus. Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju said the coalition expects all the shortlisted candidates to appear before the panel and defend their bids for the job “to respect the decision of the coalition’s top decision making organ, the Azimio Council”. The council is chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the Jubilee party leader.

“Hon Kalonzo Musyoka is a very senior member of the coalition. He was part and parcel of the decisions that were made by the council where he sits to form this selection panel. If he has issues, he can take them to the council where he sits. We however, recognise that people have freedom in this country to air their views and we respect each and every view,” Mr Tuju said.

Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua told the Nation that it was important for the shortlisted candidates to appear before the panel and respond to their queries.

“In established democracies, presidential candidates are given a list of the leading contenders and they then choose one as the running mate and that’s the route we are taking and it is transparent,” Prof Mutuasaid.

Yesterday, Mr Moi’s press secretary, Mr Joseph Towett, in a statement said the Baringo senator will back Mr Musyoka and, as such, will not appear before the panel for interview. The five candidates who appeared before the panel yesterday expressed confidence that they will emerge the best but pledged to remain steadfast within the coalition and back whoever emerges the best.

Mr Oparanya and Mr Kinyanjui emphasised on the need by all the shortlisted candidates to appear before the panel, saying, it was a show of respect to “established institutions.”

“Honouring the interviews shows respect to the institutions. Even if you feel you are senior than the interviewers or panelists, as a leader you need to humble yourself and demonstrate respect to the institutions,” Mr Oparanya said in an apparent swipe at Mr Musyoka whose party had threatened to exit Azimio should he fail to secure the position.

Mr Musyoka has maintained that he has depuitised Mr Odinga twice in 2013 and 2017 and is, therefore, the most qualified for the job, even as insiders say the political dynamics in the country had changed and the Wiper leader should not put conditions to back the former Prime Minister.

Mr Kinyanjui said: “This is service to Kenyans and nobody should take it lightly.”

Mr Joho and Ms Chege exuded confidence of securing the position, noting that they candidatures brings the voice of the youth in the team. “For me, I will support whoever is found to be the most suitable i,” Mr Joho said. Ms Chege expressed optimism that the panel will settle on her as Mr Odinga's running mate.

“It was a conversation not even an interview and I'm happy to be the first candidate to appear before the panel,” Ms Chege said.

She lauded the Jubilee Party for recognizing her efforts and submitting her name to the panel for consideration. Ms Karua said she was optimistic of securing the position and “I am ready to hit the ground campaigning for Azimio.”