Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome (right) confers with her deputy,Justice Philomena Mwilu, at the Supreme Court on November 9, 2021 during mention of an appeal on the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment bid.


| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

All eyes on courts as 2022 elections draw ever closer

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Walter Menya  &  Joseph Wangui

As the 2022 General Election campaigns gain momentum, the Judiciary is emerging as a major player with decisions that have the potential to sway the outcome of the polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.