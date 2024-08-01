Alice Wahome's networth grows by more than Sh100m in two years
Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome has disclosed that she is worth Sh327.65 million. This is an increase of Sh109 million from the last time she declared her wealth when she first joined Cabinet and had declared a networth Sh218, 400,000.
Speaking during her vetting on Thursday, she told MPs that her wealth had grown due to her properties appreciating in value. She also said the Sh327.65 million is a combined networth with her husband.