Aisha Jumwa: Kilifi is not Kingi's playground

A political war is looming between the United Democratic Alliance and the Pamoja African Alliance parties in Kilifi over the fielding of candidates ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

The two parties are under the Kenya Kwanza coalition headed by Deputy President William Ruto.

The problems between the two parties started last Friday after PAA party leader Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi announced that they would field candidates in all positions in Kilifi, except for the Presidential seat.

The Governor of Kilifi stated that PAA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenya Kwanza Coalition and not the UDA party.

He stated that UDA was just a party in the coalition.

Governor Kingi made the announcement during the party delegates meeting at the Karisa Maitha ground in Kilifi town.

However, while addressing journalists during a press conference at the UDA Headquarters in Kilifi town, Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa dismissed Governor Kingi and said he was going against the agreement that PAA would not field candidates.

Ms Jumwa, the Kilifi UDA governor candidate, asked Mr Kingi to focus on his assignments by the coalition to lead the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the coastal regions.

“It was agreed during the meeting that there would be no zoning in Kilifi and UDA, the mother party in the Kenya Kwanza coalition would field candidates,” she said.

According to Ms Jumwa, she initiated talks for Governor Kingi to join Kenya Kwanza and that there was no part in the agreement that stated that PAA was to field candidates.

“Following widespread rumours circulating in social media and misinformation peddled in rallies, UDA and Kenya Kwanza Governor candidate for Kilifi County is Aisha Jumwa. Senator candidate is Shukran Mwabonje, and the Woman Representative is Juliet Rziki aka Kachachawa,” Ms Jumwa said.

Ms Jumwa said the UDA party and the Kenya Kwanza have been and will continue to actively support all its candidates vying for various positions in the county.

“There will be no zoning in Kilifi County,” she said.

She noted that she was the Kenya Kwanza Coalition and UDA coordinator assisted by the Kilifi North member of parliament, Mr Owen Baya.

“The appointment of Governor Kingi is only at the coast region coordination level, and we urge him to join his esteemed colleagues to commence his work on the role.

Whereas we appreciate the appointment of Governor Kingi by Deputy President William Ruto and indeed welcome him to the Kenya Kwanza fraternity, we remind him that respect begets respect. Just as he said his party be respected, so must he respect the leadership of UDA in Kilifi County,” she said.

She said even as UDA appreciates the governor for joining their team, they were afraid that his poor record as the county boss might affect UDA and the popularity of Kenya Kwanza in Kilifi unless he starts sanitizing himself with the people.

She also brushed off Governor Kingi and his claims that he introduced the land issue, Port crisis and employment.

Ms Jumwa said her team had highlighted the issues in a forum for the Coast economic regeneration at Sun and Sund.

“All those which Kingi claims to have introduced were captured in the conference. They are in the UDA Manifesto inside Kenya Kwanza. They are Key agendas that Dr Ruto and all others have been telling Kenyans that the issues will get addressed when Kenya kwanza forms government,” Ms Jumwa added.

She asked Kingi to stop chest-thumping on the port and told him that issues had been there and he had never spoken about that matter.

Mr Baya said Kilifi was a UDA zone, and PAA had little support from the people.

He urged Governor Kingi to join UDA to win the oncoming general elections.

“If Governor Kingi joined Kenya Kwanza, it is automatic that he supports the wheelbarrow. He should know that he must acknowledge all wheelbarrow candidates first, then PAA later.

He should start respecting the UDA party since its legislators are the ones who will give him a job,” he said.

Mr Baya challenged Mr Kingi to focus on one issue and stop meddling with his statements to be respected by the community.

"Now, if Kingi starts mixing his statements now, how will the public perceive him. Let him remain focused and stand by his work to support UDA," said Mr Baya.