Agano presidential candidate Mwaure Waihiga votes in Nairobi
Agano party Presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga has cast his vote at Upperhill Secondary School, Nairobi.
Accompanied by his wife, Anna Mwaure, Mr Mwaure walked into the polling station at 7:20am to cast his vote.
After he voted Mr Mwaure said, “I am proud that I have voted, as presidential candidate. I am optimistic of a win, and is certified of the process so far. For Kenyans, this is a golden opportunity to vote in new leaders. Let us take this process seriously and male an Obama moment out of it. I urge Kenyans to say a little prayer, and vote wisely and independently.”
“I expect Kenyans to vote for me, and a big win. I sold them my manifesto