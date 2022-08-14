Agano party leader concedes defeat in presidential polls

In a press briefing alongside his running mate Ms Ruth Mutua, the team endorsed Kenya Kwanza flag bearer William Ruto for presidency as they urged the electoral body to be firm.

"Our dream is still valid, we have not had a conversation with Dr Ruto yet. We have conceded defeat and endorsed our choice but if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announces another competitor as the winner, we will be surprised but we will still accept the result,"he said.