AG urges Supreme Court to dismiss Sonko petition

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a request to reverse its decision to uphold the impeachment of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In his response in court to Mr Sonko’s petition for a review and setting aside of the judgment, Mr Kariuki yesterday also asked the court to dismiss the politician’s bid to introduce new evidence in the case and have Chief Justice Martha Koome recuse herself.

The AG argued that the former governor, who was impeached over abuse of public office and gross misconduct, has not demonstrated that the July 15 judgment was “obtained by fraud or deceit”.

“Mr Sonko has not met the conditions precedent for review of the disputed judgment. In particular, he has failed to demonstrate that the judgment was obtained by fraud or deceit,” Mr Kariuki stated.

He added that Mr Sonko had not demonstrated that the apex court was misled into giving the judgment or shown that the judgment was rendered on the basis of a repealed law or as a result of a deliberately concealed statutory provision.

Not a valid ground

On Mr Sonko’s bid to introduce new evidence, the AG stated that this is not a valid ground for reviewing a judgment rendered by the Supreme Court.

In relation to the recusal of the CJ, Mr Kariuki said the issue was determined by the court during the hearing of the main petition on July 14.

Supreme Court Registrar Bernard Kasavuli yesterday said the case file had been forwarded to the Chief Justice to appoint judges to hear and determine the issues raised by Mr Sonko.