After storm over changes, DP Ruto welcomes new security detail

In what appears to be a show of acceptance, Deputy President William Ruto has formally welcomed his new security detail.

Dr Ruto treated the new team of Administration Police guards to an evening tea session at his Karen residence in Nairobi on Monday.

The DP then posted images of the session on social media.

Sharing a cup of tea with the new security team as I welcome them to the Official Residence of the Deputy President. pic.twitter.com/5GsnFcURIn — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 30, 2021

The gesture comes just days after DP Ruto's office expressed displeasure with the replacement of his earlier team of General Service Unit (GSU) officers with the APs.

Additionally, his office lamented that it was yet to get an official reason for withdrawal of elite officers from the GSU G Company from his residences.

On Friday, his chief of staff Ken Osinde wrote to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai while citing ulterior motives for the move.

“Which unlawful instructions to compromise the security of the Deputy President did the GSU decline to carry out, to warrant their removal from guarding the Deputy President’s residence?” Mr Osinde posed.

As at Monday, the DP's office said it was yet to receive an official response to the concerns raised.

“The IG has never replied, nor has he called the DP or returned his numerous calls. Probably he is too busy,” said Mr Emmanuel Talam, the DP's director of communications.

The National Police Service, in a statement issued last week, said re-assignment of duties was normal and aimed at “enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of the officers’ duties.”

The DP himself is yet to comment on the security withdrawal.