Aden Duale: This is what I have learned in my four terms as MP

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on Wednesday called it quits in Parliament, following his approval as President William Ruto’s Defence Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Duale, who was majority leader between 2013 and 2020, was allowed by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to make an exit speech following his approval on Wednesday morning.

He was approved alongside 22 other CSs, Attorney-General Justin Muturi and Ms Mercy Wanjau, the Secretary to the Cabinet.

“It is bitter-sweet for me to stand here today as I make my final contribution on the floor of this House. This is the beginning of my fourth consecutive term. I have been elected four times, on four different political parties, in four different elections,” Mr Duale said.

He promised to be available for members though he will be in the Executive arm of government.

“If any one of you wants my help, please don’t hesitate to visit my office. I will make time for you. You will not wait. Unless of course, you become too frequent and make it difficult for me to do my job,” he said.

“But seriously, please let us coordinate, because we are serving the same people, the same country, for our future and well-being of future generations.”

He promised to appear on the floor of the House to answer questions if a proposed change to the standing orders to have CSs meet MPs in the House, rather than just in committees, is approved.

In his speech, he gave MPs three tips he said had worked for him in his four terms in the House: Be there for your family, make use of the competent technical staff in Parliament and band together or lose as one.

“When the time comes, your family will be there for you. Trust me, I have seen a lot in these short years that I have served as a legislator,” Mr Duale said.

“Take care of your families. Be there for them. Make the time. Switch off that phone if you must. Bond with your family. Daily. They need you.”

He advised them to take full advantage of the technocrats in Parliament.

“We have over 1,000 qualified, intelligent staff with degrees, master’s and PhDs in this House. These are civil servants. They know a lot of things. They can make your career shine,” he said.

“But you have to go to their offices. They will not come to you. You have to ask the questions. Don’t be afraid to ask. There is no stupid question that they have not heard. There’s no impossible request they have never received.”

On parliamentary staff, Mr Duale went on: “They have seen it all. Speak to them. You will be surprised at the depth of knowledge they possess. They will guide you in your roles, in legislation, representation and even in oversight.

“Don’t think that you are too important to speak to a parliamentary staff. They have seen politicians come and go. They will be here when you leave. I found some of them here, I am leaving them here. But I am going away with tonnes of knowledge. Please, use them to help transform this country.”

He called on colleagues to “sink and swim as one”.

“We are here to work for the people of Kenya. We make laws to serve the nation. It does not matter which side of the political divide you are from. Always strive to do the right thing. There’s no use trying to embarrass your colleagues or act thoughtlessly,” Mr Duale told MPs.

He went on: “If your colleague opposes your idea, listen respectfully to the merits of their argument. If you disagree, vote. Don’t fight. Violence, physical confrontation, and chaos have no place in this honourable House. Use your vocabulary in English and Kiswahili to sell your idea to your competitor, to convince them to cross the floor. It is the way parliamentary democracy works.”

He called on MPs to protect the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which he said was a game changer.

“We also know what works. CDF has proven over and over again to be a solution. Let’s do all we can to find a way to keep the CDF model alive. In this way, we will do a lot of justice to our people,” Mr Duale said.

He also asked MPs to help guarantee the independence of the Judiciary and keep independent institutions independent.

“Don’t make laws that will hobble these institutions. I naively did that at some point, but I have since learned how costly it is to the people, to the country, and even to this Parliament,” he said.