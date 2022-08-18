Acting National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko calls MPs-elect for orientation

National Assembly acting Clerk Serah Kioko has called the newly elected Members of Parliament for orientation sessions pending their swearing-in ceremony later in the month.

The two-day orientation period for the members of the 13th Parliament shall be held on the 25th and 26th of this month within parliament buildings and precedes the administering of their Oath of Affirmation of office, a ceremony to be held later.

“To this end, all members-elect including those who have been re-elected are encouraged to attend the orientation sessions,” says Ms Kioko.

Article 126 (2) of the constitution provides that whenever a new House is elected, the President, by notice in the Gazette, shall appoint the place and date for the first sitting of the new House, which shall not be more than 30 days after the election.

General Election

The general election was held on August 9, 2022.

But before the recall of the House by the president, the Clerk of the House is required to take members through the orientation process.

The orientation sessions of the MPs-elect will include registration of the members, collection of bio-data information and issuance of parliamentary identification cards.

The sessions will also include a briefing on the use of the debating Chamber voting system, a tour of Parliament buildings and briefings by the Office of the Clerk on essential legislative matters, among other things.

During the orientation sessions, the MPs-elect will also be briefed on, among other things, the services and facilities available to the members.

Medical insurance

The MPs-elect will also be facilitated to register for various services and facilities available including medical insurance and other related services, facilities and benefits.

Standing Order 259F of the National Assembly Standing Orders provides that at the commencement of every Parliament, a member shall submit to the Clerk bio-data in the form prescribed for purposes of facilitating the member in the affairs of the National Assembly and for public information.

This means that all the newly elected members of the National Assembly are required to submit duly completed bio-data forms during the orientation sessions.

Bio-data forms

Copies of the bio-data forms are available at the National Assembly Clerk’s office.

The information provided in the bio-data form, in particular the contact information of a member, shall be used to communicate all notices on Parliamentary Meetings to the Member, through the official Bunge Bulk SMS service.

“In this regard, Members are encouraged to duly fill in the bio-data forms and submit as required,” says Ms Kioko.

The documents members are required to carry during the orientation sessions include the original National Identity Card or Passport, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number (PIN) and original Certificate of the Elected Member of the National Assembly issued by the IEBC Returning Officer.

A duly filled and signed Bio-data form and a copy of updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) are also required.

The members who have been re-elected are also required to submit the documentation as specified by the acting Clerk.

After the first Sitting, Members shall also undergo induction sessions organized by the National Assembly.