ACK offers counselling services to 2022 election losers

The Anglican Church of Kenya has promised to offer psychological counselling to nominations losers as well as politicians who will lose in the August 9 General Election.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the clergy has been sensitised to offer counsel at the politicians’ most trying moments, just when they have lost.

“We note that in any election, there will be winners and losers. As a church, our clergy have been sensitised to offer counsel to aspirants of all persuasions, and support both losers and winners in counsel and a healing process during and after the electioneering period,” Archbishop Sapit said.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are locked in a tight race for presidency in the August polls.

The ACK head also launched a civic education resource booklet, which he said will come in handy as the church seeks to conduct civic education for its congregants.

This, he said, is meant to inform and empower congregants to make informed choices during the electioneering period.

Civic education, he explained, includes “guiding the electorate to examine those seeking leadership positions and reject all those charged in a court of law and found guilty to have stolen from the public.”

By making informed choices, he added, Kenyans would be able to avert plunder and misuse of public resources by leaders appointed over them.

“We call upon Kenyans to uphold and restore national and personal values that promote value-based society and respect for our collective good. As a church, we shall continue to preach and undertake campaigns against corruption at national and county levels,” he said.

Like-minded institutions

In the spirit of fighting corruption, Archbishop Sapit said that the church will join like-minded institutions to support government monitoring and service delivery.

These include social audits, independent budget analysis and participation in budget making.

The archbishop also called on aspirants to avoid inciting voters and perpetrating violence, asking them to seek legitimate redress of their complaints through the judiciary.

“In the recent times, cases of incitement and violence have been witnessed during campaigns, we advise that all aspirants should promote peace at all times. They must not use the youth to cause violence during and after elections,” the archbishop added.

Noting that the insecurity in Baringo, Marsabit, Elgeyo Mrakwet, Laikipia, Samburu and Isiolo counties, which has been punctuated with loss of lives and property, the bishop called on the government to do everything possible to restore security.

“The position of the church is that life is sacred and must be protected and secured by all means,” he said.