Ababu, Marende recall night Kibaki faced wrath in House after 2007 elections

The tension in the country was palpable.

Two weeks after the results of the controversial December 27, 2007 presidential elections were declared, President Mwai Kibaki summoned Parliament. It was January 15, 2008.

President Kibaki of the Party of National Unity (PNU) was meeting his main rival Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the first time in public after the disputed elections that led to spontaneous protests that left 1,113 people dead and more than 600,000 others displaced.

In the House, Samuel Ndindiri, the then clerk of the National Assembly, read out the procedures for electing the Speaker, saying the process would be by secret ballot and President Kibaki would be the first MP to cast his vote before the other members would do so in alphabetical order.

It was at that point that arguments began in Parliament, even as Kibaki sat pensively, occasionally smiling, perhaps to cool down the rising tension in the House.

Ugenya MP James Orengo, now Siaya senator, would be the first lawmaker to rise on a point of order to challenge the clerk’s directive.

Secret ballot

“Mr Clerk, you have just said that voting will be by secret ballot. I have gone through my version of the Standing Orders of 2002 and I do not see anywhere it says voting shall be by secret ballot,” Mr Orengo said, according to the Hansard of January 15, 2008.

“The second issue … is where it says that voting will be in alphabetical order. Or is someone being preferred to come first before others?”

The clerk said he had no authority to take a point of order and went ahead to invite President Kibaki to cast his vote.

The second legislator to vote for the Speaker was the fiery Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba, based on the alphabetical order. Emuhaya MP Kenneth Marende was backed by ODM legislators while Francis Ole Kaparo had the support of PNU and Kalonzo Musyoka’s ODM-K.

Mr Namwamba declined to cast his vote, instead inviting Mr Odinga, the ODM leader, to vote.

ODM legislators had agreed to display their ballots so as to show whom they were voting for, probably to avoid incidents of betrayal, with the late Ndhiwa MP Orwa Ojode manning the booth, drawing huge protests from government legislators.

Eldoret North MP William Ruto, now Deputy President, rose to his feet, telling off the clerk over what he called attempts to change the standing orders of the House by insisting on a secret ballot even as Tigania West MP David Mwiraria dismissed him.

Stealing

Mvita MP Najib Balala, who with Mr Odinga, Mr Ruto, Ms Charity Ngilu and the late Joseph Nyaga were members of the ODM Pentagon, claimed the government side was used to “stealing” and hence their push for a secret ballot.

“These members are used to stealing votes and bribing. That is why they are not ashamed of a secret ballot,” Mr Balala said, according to the Hansard, even as Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando claimed ODM legislators had been threatened with violence if they kept their votes secret.

Mr Marende, who won the election after three attempts, recalls a tense House.

“Some of the matters that were in contention were the order of swearing in and the nature of the oath. Several points of order were raised by Namwamba, the MP for Budalang’i who had support from a few others, that the swearing in of that oath go [in] alphabetical order rather than starting with the President,” Mr Marende told Nation.

He says that Mr Namwamba’s position arose from “disputation around the presidency”.

“So Ababu’s contention was that in the alphabetical order, his name is higher than that of President Kibaki. So there was that argument that he should be sworn in first.”

Mr Namwamba insisted that President Kibaki was not duly elected and as such could not be sworn in before him as his name appeared at number 66 on the list of legislators as the MP for Othaya.

“Mr Speaker sir, one of those things that you must take the judicial notice of is the uncertainty with the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK) as to who exactly is the President of this country,” Mr Namwamba said according to the Hansard.

“We have an unprecedented situation where the Chairman of the ECK himself is on record for declaring that he has absolutely no idea who is the President of this Republic…. we have it on record where at least five members of the ECK have gone public to declare their uncertainty about the resolve that purported to place the hon. Member for Othaya Constituency, Mr Mwai Kibaki in the presidency. Therefore, I believe that extraordinary times call for extra ordinary measures.”

Adulterated

He held that the constitutional order of the country had been “usurped and adulterated”.

“We are not going to close our eyes to obvious issues. Therefore, I urge you to exercise the full authority of your office and take judicial notice of the obvious that we are not going to deal with political and electoral fraudsters masquerading and exercising illegally the executive authority of this nation.”

Mr Namwamba, in an interview with the Nation yesterday on the circumstances of the hard position he took on the floor of the House 14 years ago, said that was a moment of “resistance and an expression of disaffection”.

“As they say, every moment in the history of a nation must be looked at in the context of that moment. The 2007 election will always stand out as one of the most difficult moments in the history of this country,” he said.

“When you trace the history of our constitutional democracy, 2007 will always stand out as one of the greatest tests to our democratic credentials and indeed to the stability of the very foundation of our nation.”

But he pointed out that the resistance at the time was not against President Kibaki as a person.

“I think many people missed the symbolism of the moment. The symbolism was resisting what amounted to an assault on the country’s democratic credentials. Therefore, in that moment, I expressed displeasure at a situation which I believe must never be encouraged in this country.”

The nature of the oath to be administered to MPs had also led to a dispute and caused arguments among legislators, said Mr Marende.

“Objections there were very strongly made by my friend James Orengo and the ODM side. People like Anyang’ Nyong’o put up very spirited arguments that it would be illegitimate to swear loyalty to the President although there is no name of the President in the oath because the presidency was contested,” he said.

“There were counter-arguments from the rest – Martha Karua, Kiraitu Murungi and others – arguments which I had even not prepared for.”

He went on: “It dawned on me that the destiny of the country was in my hands [as Speaker] and that I had to make a decision, and if I failed then I would fail the country. So I gave the matter a lot of attention because in my mind I had decided that I had to make a rational decision.”

Mr Namwamba, he added, was more “playful” than serious when he swore in Mr Odinga’s name.

According to the Hansard, Mr Namwamba said: “Mimi, Ababu Namwamba, naapa ya kwamba nitakuwa mwaminifu kwa ‘Rais Amolo Raila Odinga’ na kumtumikia kwa moyo wangu wote na pia Jamhuri ya Kenya na kuhifadhi.”

Mr Marende said President Kenyatta was, however, composed and steadfast at the time, but Mr Namwamba was compelled to take the oath in the prescribed manner.

“Otherwise he would face the consequences,” Mr Marende said.

Mr Namwamba told the Nation: “I believe the circumstances of 2007 are things that should never happen. We should never walk that path again. We should never test the foundation of this nation the same way we did in the 2007 elections.”

He recalled that he would later reconcile with President Kibaki as his minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Grand Coalition Government that had Mr Odinga as the Prime Minister.

“This may not be known to many people, several years down the line after the hot-seated night of January 15, 2008 – you recall that later on, Kibaki appointed me his minister for Sports and Youth Affairs,” Mr Namwamba said.

“After I was sworn into office, I had lunch with the President as his newly appointed minister and we had a very interesting conversation.”

Part of the conversation, he said, revolved around that whole situation of the 2007 elections and “our reaction as ODM and the whole difficult journey of forging consensus and making peace and moving forward”.

“I’m happy that I had the opportunity to have a very heart-to-heart conversation with the President. At the end of the day I felt that even the President himself felt that it had been in an impossible moment for the country.”

Political storm

Yesterday, the then National Assembly deputy clerk, Peter Omollo, who was also the director of legislative and committee services, said President Kibaki deserved credit for remaining calm amid the political storm in the House.

“The country was tensed, the House was tensed but he was very composed. I think his long career in politics made him … a man of steel. He didn’t feel belittled or frightened and was confident of himself,” Mr Omollo said of the events of January 15, 2008.

For Mr Marende, even though ODM, which had sponsored him to Parliament as MP for Emuhaya, had decided not to recognise President Kibaki, after his election as Speaker he had no option but to follow the law and ensure Kibaki was sworn in as the MP for Othaya.

“One of the disputes there at that point was that I should not swear in President Kibaki and it was a heavy argument, though a wasteful argument. It was wasteful because my duty at that point as the Speaker was to swear in members of Parliament so that they could assume their offices,” he said.

“So my ruling was that my responsibility that night was to swear in MPs into office. The process of a President being sworn in had been done elsewhere and I had nothing to do with it.”