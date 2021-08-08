A year to 2022 polls, IEBC stuck over empty coffers

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati

Mr Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

It’s exactly a year to the next polls but the electoral agency is yet to secure funding to begin preparations for one of the most expensive elections.

