A year to 2022 polls, IEBC stuck over empty coffers

It’s exactly a year to the next polls but the electoral agency is yet to secure funding to begin preparations for one of the most expensive elections.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says there will be at least 20,000 candidates, more than the 14,523 who contested in the August 8, 2017 polls.

They will be battling it out for 1,882 posts across the six elective positions: President, 47 county governors, 47 senators, 47 county reps (women), 290 members of the National Assembly and 1450 ward reps.

About nine million new voters are expected to be enlisted, adding to the 19.6 million that were registered in 2017. The high number of candidates and the intriguing succession race at the top makes it the most challenging election in living memory.

The IEBC will also be called upon to implement the degree requirement for candidates since the law was enacted in 2012.

In the counties, 23 governors will be seeking political survival by trying out other elective positions, having served two terms.

One of the two commissioners told the Nation that financing of their activities has always been a huge challenge.

“If you followed our budget proposals for the current financial year, we had requested for money to begin preparations. But that money was not made available and there is nothing we can do,” he said, requesting anonymity.

“In July this, we invited international bids for the supply of election materials for the election and the referendum.” These include declaration forms, ballot papers and registration of voters.

The surge in candidates also means an increase in the number of political parties. Latest data from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) shows 73 outfits have been cleared to field candidates. Four years ago, 60 parties participated.

Transmission of results

Article 101 (1) of the Constitution provides that a general election of MPs shall be held on the second Tuesday in August in every fifth year.

It ties the date of election of MPs together with that of the President, governors and ward reps.

Critical in every election is the credibility of the voter register, the kits to be used in the polls and the transmission of results.

A legal framework should also be in place to guarantee a credible process. Governance expert Barasa Nyukuri said a fresh voter register should be in place.

“This document is critical as it determines the authenticity and accuracy of a credible process,” said Mr Nyukuri.

Article 82 (1) (c) mandates the IEBC to undertake continuous registration of citizens as voters. It also includes the progressive registration of citizens residing outside Kenya, and the progressive realisation of their right to vote. The Supreme Court criticised the IEBC when it nullified the August 2017 presidential election.

The commission has yet to open the servers used in the discredited 2017 results despite an order by the apex court.