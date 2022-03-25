9 ‘lightweight’ presidential aspirants to pick one of them for top seat

Nine presidential aspirants from small parties on Thursday said they would appoint one of them as their presidential flag bearer in the August 9 election under the Eagles National Alliance.

The flagbearer will be in the race dominated by Azimio la Umoja movement’s Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza alliance.

After appointing their presidential flagbearer, the group will launch a joint manifesto for the campaigns.

Led by Agano Party presidential flagbearer David Mwaure Waihiga, the aspirants said they had formed the alliance that they believe will change the country’s economy.

Addressing the media at ACK Guest House, Nairobi, on Thursday, Mr Mwaure said it was time Kenyans stopped believing that the coming election is a two-horse race. Instead, they should be open minded and accept others who have potential and an agenda that will change the country.

“We have decided to come together to form an alliance that will change this country. The eight of us will drop our presidential bid and support the person that we shall appoint,” said Mr Mwaure.

Supported by churches

Mr Walter Mong’are, a presidential aspirant from Umoja Summit Party, said the nominated flagbearer would be supported by churches.

“We shall be guided by various spiritual leaders in appointing the desired candidate. This is because we want the process to be free and fair. We shall support and give him God’s blessings,” he said.

“We are tired of electing leaders whose intention is to continue meddling with the country's economy. We want change. So we have come together as presidential candidates so that we can combine forces to form the next government.”

Other presidential aspirants who were at the meeting are Mr Reuben Kigame, Mr Duncan Oduor Otieno, Dr Japheth Kaluyu, Apostle Joe Kamau, Mr George Munyottah, Dr Justus Juma, Bishop Zablon Karanja and Ms Esther Waringa.

Elsewhere, Ford Asili presidential aspirant Grita Muthoni on Thursday defected to the Empowerment and Liberation Party (ELP) after party officials distanced themselves from her claims that she was their designated flagbearer.

She said she was still determined to serve the people of Kenya as their president through the ELP party.

Two main coalitions

She also called on the public not to repeat past mistakes by choosing wrong leaders.

This comes as aspirants are left with just a few days to join political parties on which they seek to vie for elections.

Many political parties are also merging and joining the two main coalitions -- Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza.