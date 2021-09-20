Hassan Joho, Raila Odinga
2022 race: Why Hassan Joho bowed out for Raila Odinga

By  Winnie Atieno

Promise that Hassan Joho and other Coast leaders will land plum jobs in Raila Odinga’s government if he wins 2022 poll made the Mombasa governor declare that he is ready to shelf his presidential ambition, the Nation can reveal.

