2022 General Election: IEBC rejects Prof Wajackoyah's application
The electoral commission has today declined to clear Roots party leader George Wajackoyah to run for president.
The IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, who is the returning officer in the presidential election, said Prof Wajackoyah had not complied with the requirements on supporters' list.
Presidential hopefuls need at least 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties across the country.
Mr Chebukati said: "You have complied with all documentation except the supporters' list. Only 17 counties are compliant. The others have shortfalls. You need a minimum of seven to meet the requirements. I have to reject your application today and give you an opportunity on June 2 at 3pm to comply."
