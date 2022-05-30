2022 General Election: IEBC rejects Prof Wajackoyah's application

George Wajackoya

IEBC Chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati has today rejected Prof George Wajackoyah's application for clearance as a presidential candidate for failing to raise the requisite 2,000 signatures per county in at least 24 counties. Prof Wajackoyah has until 2nd June at 3 p.m. to meet that requirement.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The electoral commission has today declined to clear Roots party leader George Wajackoyah to run for president.

The IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, who is the returning officer in the presidential election, said Prof Wajackoyah had not complied with the requirements on supporters' list.

Presidential hopefuls need at least 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties across the country.

Related

Mr Chebukati said: "You have complied with all documentation except the supporters' list. Only 17 counties are compliant. The others have shortfalls. You need a minimum of seven to meet the requirements. I have to reject your application today and give you an opportunity on June 2 at 3pm to comply."

More follows

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.