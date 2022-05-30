2022 General Election: IEBC rejects Prof Wajackoyah's application

The IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, who is the returning officer in the presidential election, said Prof Wajackoyah had not complied with the requirements on supporters' list.

Mr Chebukati said: "You have complied with all documentation except the supporters' list. Only 17 counties are compliant. The others have shortfalls. You need a minimum of seven to meet the requirements. I have to reject your application today and give you an opportunity on June 2 at 3pm to comply."