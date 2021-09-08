2022 elections: Raila’s strategy to capture western

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has intensified the battle for the 2.2 million-vote rich Western to shore up his chances of ascending to power come next year.

The region, which has in the last three elections voted for the prime minister more than any other candidate, has seen increased interest by Deputy President William Ruto.

On the other hand, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula, former Trade Minister Mukhisa Kituyi have all set eyes on State House next year and are preaching the unity of the region, with their allies claiming its numbers have been misused by those they called “outsiders”.

Forge strategies

In a bid to ensure that he does not lose his fortunes in the area, ODM boss working with top leaders in the region, including governors, senators and vocal MPs.

The team is putting together a campaign roadmap that will them popularize the former prime minister and his bid.

On Friday, he held a consultative meeting with the four governors from the region— Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wilberforce Ottichilo (Vihiga), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia)— to come up with strategies of popularising Mr Odinga’s candidacy.

All the four, except Mr Wangamati who has since fallen out with his party leader Mr Wetang’ula, are ODM governors, with Mr Oparanya and Mr Ojaamong in their second and final terms.

It has emerged that the four county chiefs agreed to work together to campaign for the ODM as it prepares for the 2022 General Election.

The latest move is seen as part of a wider plan by the former prime minister to neutralise ANC boss and his Ford Kenya counterpart who have also heightened their campaigns to rally the region behind them and are seen to enjoy a massive following.

Mr Oparanya yesterday told the Nation that apart from discussing the unity of the country, they also agreed on how to consolidate the region behind Mr Odinga.

The Kakamega county boss disclosed that from this week, they will embark on activities which will ensure that ODM shields its fortunes in the region.

“From next week, the country will see the activities we will be rolling out in a bid to strengthen ODM,” Mr Oparanya told the Nation in an interview.

Apart from bagging three governor posts in Kakamega, Busia and Vihiga, ODM's parliamentary strength declined drastically in 2017 when it got only seven MPs, down from 12 in 2013.

Mr Odinga is now banking revival of his fortunes on his deputy Oparanya, Mr Ojaamong, Mr Ottichilo, and MPs, Florence Mutua (Busia), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Raphael Wanjala (Budalang’i), Joseph Oyula (Butula), Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula), Geoffrey Odanga (Matayos), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma among others.

However, Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse last week announced that he would not defend his seat on the ODM ticket.

While Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula are working together under the One Kenya Alliance with Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi of Kanu, Mr Oparanya has stuck with Mr Odinga, saying he was willing to take the baton in case the 76-year-old decides to hang his boots.

In a move aimed at clipping Mr Mudavadi’s influence in the region, Mr Odinga has been courting Mr Wangamati, seen as a rebel in Ford Kenya to have all the region’s governors on his side.

On the side-lines, Dr Kituyi, who had been seen as earlier leaning towards Mr Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team, has since drifted away, with his latest message hinting at his intention to run a solo campaign.

Western has more than two million votes spread across its four counties, with Kakamega having the largest share at 743,736, Bungoma 559,850, Busia 351,048 and Vihiga 272,409. Trans Nzoia, located in the Rift Valley but with a high Luhya population, has 339,622 votes.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the region can only bargain with other regions if the leaders work together, noting that their votes can catapult one of them to the State House.

“As leaders from Mulembe Nation, we must be prepared to sacrifice for each other if we want to be respected in our country’s national politics,” said Mr Lusaka on Saturday in Bumula Constituency.

“With our numerical strength, one of our own can easily become a president in 2022. This can only happen if we strategise well and work with leaders from other communities,” he added.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa told the Nation that the Western region has been used by ‘outsiders’ for years hence come 2022, they will use their numbers to support their own, a clear indication that they will either support Mr Mudavadi or Mr Wetang’ula only.

“For us, our numbers have never helped us but this time round, a new wave is sweeping across the region. Our people now comprehend the importance of unity and those who have gone astray are on the way coming back home. We must rally behind Mudavadi and Wetang’ula, who are our senior most politicians,” said Mr Wamalwa.

According to Malava MP Malulu Injendi, who recently ditched DP’s Tangatanga camp, since the country's politics is based on ethnicity, it is time for lawmakers from the region who are in other camps to rally behind Mr Mudavadi’s State House bid.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, a key ally of ANC boss, said they have embarked on a vigorous scheme to ensure that they lock out others and rally everyone to support Mr Mudavadi’s presidential quest.

“I have initiated talks to our brothers who are in other camps to come back home so that we can popularise the presidential quest of Mudavadi across the country,” said Mr Malala.

At the same time, perceived Ford Kenya rebels have distanced themselves from the newly unveiled Democratic Action Party- Kenya (DAP-K) and their focus remains to wrestle the Simba Party from Mr Wetang’ula.

Even though the leadership wrangle between Senator Wetangula's wing and faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Dr Eseli Simiyu, the latter group has vowed that it will not relent in their quest of changing the leadership of Ford Kenya.

“We are not part of DAP-Kenya. This is information which is being peddled by people who are praying that we join DAP-Kenya so that we stop pushing for a change of leadership in Ford Kenya. Our focus is to have the National Delegates Conference (NDC) to change leadership,” Dr Simiyu told the Nation yesterday.

Ford-Kenya deputy party leader Richard Onyonka and also Kitutu Chache yesterday said the leadership wrangles pitting the two factions could be sorted outside court but individualism has clouded it hence it is only the court which could offer way-forward.

“I don’t see any recourse coming out of all these rather than the court’s interpretation. There have been disagreements in the party, which we can resolve amicably. People need to learn from their mistakes. Sometimes we mess up, forgive each other and move on,” he said.