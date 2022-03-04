William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a campaign rally at Mirangiine in Nyandarua county on February 25, 2022.

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

150 Ruto allies in counties to lose official cars, perks

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nation learnt that the targeted leaders might have their official cars, perks and security teams withdrawn.  
  • The crackdown targets 150 individuals across the country, with a particular focus on the Mt Kenya region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reloaded Jubilee Party is planning a massive purge of county leaders who have decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). 

