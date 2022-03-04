150 Ruto allies in counties to lose official cars, perks

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reloaded Jubilee Party is planning a massive purge of county leaders who have decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In the cross-hairs of the party leadership are county assembly Speakers, deputy Speakers, leaders of majority and whips who have been accused of continuing to use public resources to oppose the government’s agenda.

The Nation learnt that the targeted leaders might have their official cars, perks and security teams withdrawn. The crackdown targets 150 individuals across the country, with a particular focus on the Mt Kenya region.

Jubilee’s new secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni revealed that senior county assembly members who have deserted the party would be de-whipped.

Mr Kioni said the party would give the “rebels” a grace period of two weeks to return to the fold, failing which “they will silently see the government withdrawing the benefits they enjoy so that they can be free to pursue positions in their newfound party”.

The party, he added, would thereafter write severance letters to the assemblies seeking to replace the Speakers, majority leaders and whips who will not have reaffirmed their loyalty to the party.

The move comes at a time when some counties in the Mt Kenya region are said to be under the control of UDA.

Mr Kioni, however, expressed confidence that the defectors would be tamed.

Mt Kenya political rebels

“Do not underrate the power of incumbency and the law…We have always navigated through those complexities, including having the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) Bills passed even in the bedrooms of Hustlers,” Mr Kioni said.

Mr Kioni said the new Jubilee office bearers would not put up with “infiltrators, saboteurs and brokers”.

“We shall replace the rebels with those who are willing to remain loyal to Jubilee and facilitate transfer of perks to them... It is very important that we reorganise ourselves as a cohesive Jubilee Party, complete with its structures,” he said.

Those likely to be dethroned include Dr Ruto, who has since been kicked out of the Jubilee Party, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who is busy campaigning for the presidency on a Democratic Party ticket as well as Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, who is being associated with Ford Kenya, which is led by Mr Moses Wetang’ula.

Nyeri County assembly Speaker John Kaguchia and the leader of majority in the Murang’a County assembly Eric Kimani are also among those likely to be axed.

“In general, targeted are at least 150 individuals countrywide, about 20 of them from the Mt Kenya region. These are people who have jumped ship and run away with benefits from public coffers that are authorised in law to be enjoyed only by those in the ruling party. Speakers, majority/minority leaders and whips are our priority because they are facilitated by the taxpayer,” Mr Kioni said.

The 20 Mt Kenya political rebels are drawn from Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Embu and Kiambu counties.

But Mr Muturi reacted tersely to the threats.

“It is often said that when God wants to destroy you He first makes you mad, or when the gods want to destroy you, they first fatten you,” said Mr Muturi.

Relaunched and rebranded

Mr Kioni acknowledged that some might have decamped from the ruling party owing to its delayed restructuring.

For instance, Murang’a woman rep Sabina Chege had on January 7 threatened to quit the party over delayed planning for the August 9 elections.

“We now have a party that has been relaunched and rebranded…it’s a new party that is undergoing reactivation. It has a set of aims and intent. We are unconditionally receiving back those who prematurely panicked and bolted and that is how many of those we are targeting to throw under the bus will save their skins,” Mr Kioni explained.

UDA allies in Mt Kenya termed Mr Kioni’s threats laughable.

“You mean you still harbour illusions that Jubilee is a political party? A ruling party that has been swallowed by the opposition can only be ingested and come out as political waste,” Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said.

On speculation that Dr Ruto may be kicked out of Jubilee Party, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata countered that “the Deputy President remains in office until another one is sworn in”.

He dared Jubilee Party officials to “just wake up one day and withdraw Dr Ruto’s perks and we shall move to court and pray that the same thing should happen to the President because he has also moved into ODM to form Azimio la Umoja alliance.”

Dr Kang’ata said the President and his deputy are like Siamese twins who are “joined at the heart”.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika also cautioned the ruling party against attempting to scare those who harbour divergent political opinions.

“You cannot practise dictatorship in a democracy and get away with it… we are where Jubilee Party is today because it failed to listen, consult, dialogue and respect others,” the senator added.

Threat to de-whip rebels

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara likened the party’s threat to de-whip rebels to “the kicks of a dying horse”.

Mt Kenya MCAs Caucus chairperson Charles Mwangi also poured cold water on the threats to de-whip UDA allies in the Jubilee Party.

“We have reached a point where no by-election can be held if any elected leader dies or resigns…The law has reached a point of being mute. The Jubilee Party should also go mute on individual political passions of its members,” he said.

Mr Mwangi, who is the Ichagaki ward rep but eyeing the Maragua parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket, cautioned against intensifying intra-party wars.

“We have organisational challenges to tackle and infighting should not be our priority. What some of our colleagues have done is throw up a bet on probable success in different political parties. We should allow our speakers, majority leaders and whips to enjoy their benefits until other leaders are sworn in,” the ward rep offered.

But Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, who also is the Murang’a County parliamentarians whip, backed the planned purge.

“We cannot risk undertaking Jubilee political programmes with leaders who have already declared their intention to leave the party,” said Mr Ngugi, adding that the crackdown should be a silent affair.

“It is not a matter of drama to order police officers attached to the targeted individuals to report back to their respective work stations to be reassigned. Or ordering government drivers attached to the targeted individuals to return the vehicles to government yards. Those residing in government houses will simply be issued with notices to vacate and if they choose to disclose the information to the public it will be upon them,” he said.