Youth in bid to wrest power from old guard

The elusive Luhya unity has once again been put to test after youthful leaders from the region launched a movement seeking to wrestle leadership from the ‘old guard.’

The Magharibi Youth Movement (MYM) seeks to, among other things, address the political quandary and rejuvenate the socio-economic growth of the region, according to its proponents.

MYM was launched on Saturday at Kiungani in Saboti, Trans Nzoia County. It will have a political council with a secretariat comprising two representatives from each of the counties led by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

Currently, the region is torn between Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s faction and former Cabinet Minister Mukhisa Kituyi.

The youthful leaders resolved that through their outfit, they will consolidate support to ensure the region has a stronger bargaining power.

Young aspirants

“We have become a laughing stock in national politics. Our region has become a theatre of the absurd. We must be part of the government or be in the next government,” Mr Amisi said.

Other youthful leaders who attended the event are ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, nominated MPs Godfrey Osotsi and Mercy Chebeni, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kibra’s Imran Okoth and a host of MCAs.

Youth representatives and young aspirants from Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga and Kakamegawere also in attendance.

The movement, they resolved, will support the Handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga “for promoting lasting peace.”

“Realising the need for expansion of opportunities, job creation, lasting peace, inclusivity and increased allocation of resources to counties, we support BBI, and we will work tirelessly to ensure it wins the majority vote at the referendum.”

“We shall at all times speak in oneness to promote unity of purpose, peaceful co-existence, empowerment of the community in all spheres,” they said.

Mr Amisi said the region has for long suffered economic marginalisation despite being a key pillar during general elections owing to its numerical strength.

"We want to change the narrative so that this region will no longer be a centre of political brokerage during elections. We must be part and parcel of the government of the day," said Mr Amisi.