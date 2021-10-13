'Wheelbarrow' talk is populist politics, says Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Wednesday continued the onslaught by senior government officers against Deputy President William Ruto by dismissing his wheelbarrow narrative.

Speaking on Wednesday in Tharaka Nithi County during a meeting with tea farmers, Mr Munya termed DP Ruto's rhetoric as populist.

“The wheelbarrow narrative is populist politics meant to convince Kenyans and especially the youths to vote for him,” said Mr Munya.

Munya slams DP Ruto for claiming he’s the Mt Kenya supremo

Other Ministers who have publicly railed against DP Ruto include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya, Treasury’s Ukur Yatani and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution). Others are Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Joe Mucheru of ICT, John Munyes of Petroleum as well as Raphael Tuju, whom Mr Kenyatta designated Cabinet Secretary without portfolio.

While speaking to tea farmers today, CS Munya also warned Mt Kenya residents against voting blindly, and reminded them of strides made by the Jubilee government under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He also spoke on the cracks emerging among politicians in Mt Kenya region. He said it was surprising to hear Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi differentiate between Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West after benefiting from the region’s unity in the past.

“Kiraitu never spoke of Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West when he served as minister in the Kibaki government,” he said.

He accused the Meru governor of using Mt Kenya East to bargain for his own interests.

The CS, who wants to reclaim the Meru governor seat from Mr Murungi, was ousted in the 2017 election.