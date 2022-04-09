'We were not consulted', says DP official after Muturi joins DP Ruto camp

The Democratic Party's (DP) National Executive Committee (NEC) is convening an emergency meeting after its leader, Speaker Justin Muturi, announced he had inked a deal to join the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

A section of party officials has already come out to dismiss the move saying the NEC was not consulted. They termed Mr Muturi's declaration that DP has joined Deputy President William Ruto's camp as null and void.

DP WIlliam Ruto with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (left) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Nairobi on April 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Deputy Secretary-General Wambugu Nyamu told the Nation that the move by the National Assembly Speaker was against declarations made at the party's National Democratic Congress earlier this year.

"We made declarations during the NDC and joining Kenya Kwanza was not among them. As an individual he's free to join whichever camp but he cannot make that decision for the party alone. He doesn't have the powers to do that," Mr Nyamu said.

Consequently, DP officials are convening a meeting to chart the way forward.

"Tomorrow we will give a way forward after party officials meet," he said.

Ironically, it was DP that approached Speaker Muturi last year and offered him the presidential ticket, as well as making him the official party leader. DP had invited him to run on its ticket in September in an announcement made by party chair Esau Kioni.

At the time, Mr Muturi was not a member of the party.

Watch below: Speaker Justin Muturi joins Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Speaker Justin Muturi joins Kenya Kwanza