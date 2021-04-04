Uhuru, Raila new-found bromance puts ODM between a rock and a hard place

ODM was mid last month set to unveil a post handshake roadmap days after it became apparent that the bromance between party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta was on the rocks.

It would have seen the return of hard tackle politics the country has not witnessed in the last three years when the rapprochement between the two commenced.

The plan, sources told the Nation, was to begin with Mr Odinga touring Nairobi’s Kibra constituency, his political “bedroom” with some of the most loyal supporters.

The rally was to vent his frustrations at how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was being handled after Mr Odinga’s close allies Junet Mohamed and James Orengo fingered Interior PS Karanja Kibicho for frustrating them in the push to amend the laws.

This would have signalled the beginning of the end in ODM’s relationship with the ruling Jubilee Party, freeing Mr Odinga to chart a path away from the ruling party and set his agenda for the next elections, a matter his key advisors feel is long overdue.

But now with the handshake back on track after Wednesday night meeting the President and Mr Odinga had at his Karen home, the Orange party strategists are scratching their heads on how to proceed as 2022 fast approaches and rival political players already working on alliances.

Should they over-trust the Uhuru camp to assume all will be well in their desire to clinch power next year or will they go back to the handshake bed with one eye wide open and one leg outside the door?

Raila Odinga responds to Uhuru’s 2022 succession remarks

Mischief suspected

On Saturday, a close Raila ally who was opposed to the handshake, told the Nation that he’s reading mischief in the ‘rekindled love’.

“My hunch is that the President is just trying to keep Jakom (Mr Odinga) from working together with (Dr William) Ruto,” he said, in reference to recent hints that the Deputy President was willing to join hands with Mr Odinga.

The Orange party is conflicted. Some insiders feel that the divorce between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga is imminent and has only been postponed to a later date, at least until the BBI constitutional amendments are passed. Yet others see the handshake as a path to power, beyond BBI.

Further, some of those pushing for ODM to loosen the handshake grasp are persuaded that their future is better with the Deputy President’s camp and not with the President’s side.

Before Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga jointly inspected development projects in Nairobi on Thursday, a number of influential individuals in the Orange party had been dispatched to correct the perception that Dr Ruto could not work with their leader following years of bad blood between them since he left ODM.

“Let us not hear anyone say that DP Ruto is bad. He is a fighter just like our leader, a combination of the two would win the presidency by 6am,” one of them said in a video that has since gone viral.

DP's supporters react

Some of the DP’s supporters, who had warmed up to Mr Odinga and ODM, have been irked by the turn of events.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono is one such politician. He accuses Mr Kenyatta of applying delaying tactics to keep Mr Odinga and his allies busy as he crafts the best way to politically decimate him and DP Ruto.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot advised Mr Odinga against falling for what he calls deceit.

“ODM is now watching the same episode TangaTanga were in 2018 in the infamous Nairobi produced series ' Dealing with a conman'. Reports of five-hour closed-door meetings and public bromance would always be used to calm the base amidst visibly obvious betrayal. My advice? Press forward,” he tweeted.

In the meantime, the toughest challenge Mr Odinga has is convincing his restive base that their interests are well-catered for in the handshake.

When PS Kibicho told off the likes of Senator Orengo, many concluded that it would be an all-out war.

"The Constitution is for everybody, not just the politicians, and we will continue carrying out civic education on the BBI process. Some people see us talking about it, and they tell us to keep quiet because the BBI is political. That is not the case. We have a responsibility as the Ministry of Interior to ensure everyone is educated on the document," he said.

Uhuru allies slammed over plans to eject DP Ruto from top party post

Ruto-Raila possibility

There are even reports that Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga had opened up a channel of communication to explore the possibility of teaming up ahead of the polls. Some want the channel retained even as they refocus on the BBI project yet another wing wants it disbanded as a sign of good faith to the president.

On Saturday, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, also the party’s secretary for political affairs said they are concentrating on pushing the BBI and anything concerning the 2022 General Election will be decided after the referendum.

“Let us talk about who will be the party’s flagbearer after BBI is concluded, at the moment, our main focus is on BBI and nothing else,” he said.

Another matter the party is grappling with is the best handshake exit strategy. While the general feeling is that there is need to disengage from the ruling party at some point, it has to be executed with caution, they hold.

They say leaving without being provoked to do so would exonerate Mr Kenyatta from any blame in the event he does not back Mr Odinga as his successor.