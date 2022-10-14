'Shame on us!': Omogeni calls out fellow Azimio senators over 'greed'

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya boss Raila Odinga is facing a herculean task in guarding his Gusiiland turf after he was accused of not rewarding his loyalists in the region.

This surfaced after Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni on Thursday protested a move by his fellow Senators over what he described as ‘greed’ after he missed a Committee allocation.

“If you have leadership, you must be magnanimous. You need to put service to the people ahead of personal interests. On Minority side, the one which should be leading with example, our leaders have allocated themselves membership in all the sessional committees. Shame on us. Shame on us!” said Senator Omogeni in Parliament on Thursday.

He added: “I cannot understand a situation where on Wednesday, a Senator representing a very special constituency, disability, made a passionate plea that she be given membership in ICT committee...it is a shame.”

According to the Senator, the Gusii region which voted for Mr Odinga overwhelmingly has been shortchanged in the leadership of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

“Nobody is more special in the contribution we made in garnering votes for our party leader Raila Amollo Odinga. From the county of Nyamira, from the county of Kisii, we gave as much as we could like the Senator for Isiolo Fatuma Dullo. From Nyamira County, we delivered 129,000 votes to Raila Odinga. From Isiolo, Raila Odinga got 26,000 votes. He lost to William Ruto who got 32,000. But as we speak, the only way you want to thank the Omogusi nation is to say we deserve nothing,” lamented Mr Omogeni.

He says that President William Ruto, who did not get as many votes as the former Prime Minister in the region, has already rewarded them with the position of Majority Whip in the National Assembly, something which the Azimio boss has failed to recognise.

“Don’t we have the capacity to learn? Even in the county of Kisii where William Ruto got 134,000 votes against Raila Odinga at 263,000 votes, he has rewarded the Omogusi nation with the seat of Whip in the National Assembly because you must have regional balance. You must have fairness and we must speak these things because injustice anywhere should never be tolerated. Where is justice when the names that have been read today where the next person in leadership also has membership in five Committees?” the Nyamira Senator posed.

Ruto eyeing region

President Ruto has already nominated former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu as Education Cabinet secretary and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro as whip in the National Assembly. The nominations of Mr Machogu and Mr Osoro are a clear message by President Ruto that he intends to wrestle the region from Mr Odinga’s grip.

In the Senate, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo (ODM) is the nominated Minority Leader, to be deputised by his Kitui counterpart Enoch Wambua (Wiper). Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo (Jubilee) is the nominated Minority Whip with Narok Senator Ledama Olekina as her deputy.

Mr Omogeni said there was no way one person could serve in several committees while others have nothing, terming it as greed.

“Leadership is not about you being greedy. Leadership is about you giving opportunities to those who have qualifications to serve. The law students watching their Prof here, Prof Tom Ojienda, being excluded from membership of Justice and Legal Affairs, what message are we sending?” he posed.

“I have served in this Senate for five years. When I was appointed chair of Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, I had to cede membership of the committee on Delegated Legislation because I could not get time to serve in three committees but what I am seeing here is a situation where somebody is in leadership but they still want to serve in four more Committees,” he added.

Having envisioned the current scenario bedeviling the Azimio, the Head of State, while in Naivasha during the Kenya Kwanza retreat, told his team that those who will have expressed interest in being chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various committees will not be allowed to be in more than one committee, noting that everyone has to benefit.

“The boss told those who are eyeing the position of chairs of various committees that they will not be allowed to be in more than one committee so that everyone gets a premium committee. The special committee formed and will be chaired by the deputy president has been given the mandate to place people in committees and we have already filled forms,” said an MP from Rift Valley who did not want to be named.