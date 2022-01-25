Senate to probe claims that Uhuru has barred travels

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka will in the next two weeks inform the House on claims that the executive had barred the lawmakers and staff from foreign travels until the debate on the controversial Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021 is dispensed with.

The Speaker gave the undertaking after lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto claimed that the Immigration Department had stopped a senator from travelling out of the country on the orders of President Kenyatta.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was the first to raise the matter and was supported by Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) who argued that the action by the executive was on affront on the independence of the legislature.

Mr Cheruiyot challenged the Speaker to give a firm commitment that senators are free, as the Constitution allows them, to travel anytime so long as they follow the laid regulations and laws.

“But what I find rather disturbing is that this directive is from the Executive, not the office of the Speaker,” he added.

Mr Wetang’ula disclosed that he had been informed that a senator had been blocked from travelling out of the country while at the airport with his family while a senior Senate official had been pulled out of a South Africa-bound flight where he was to undertake refresher training.

Pending businesses

“Upon reaching the Immigration Department, they were told that senators and Senate staff had been injuncted from travelling outside the country because of pending businesses in the House,” he said.

He claimed that Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy was stopped from travelling after he arrived at the airport with his family

“No law obligates any senator to sit in this House, one can participate in the proceedings from anywhere.”

Senator Murkomen said the incident only points to an attack by the Executive on other arms of government and independent institutions.

“It's about the independence of institutions, and also is about freedoms and rights. It started with the deputy president being told he could not travel to Uganda,” said Mr Murkomen.

“It has come to Members of Parliament, the Speaker, the senators are being dictated whether they can travel or not. We must protect and defend the Constitution and the rights of the people,” he added.

He warned that if the situation is allowed to take root, the presidency will be dictating how Parliament will operate.

But Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and his deputy Fatuma Dullo, both who are allied to the President, dismissed the claims saying there was no evidence to back up the claims.

Table evidence

“You don’t have to drag the President’s name in every problem you go through because of disagreement in opinion,” Mr Poghisio said

Ms Dullo dismissed the claims as hearsay and challenged the authors to table evidence.

“In any case, any political party has a right to stop any of its members from travelling out of the country if it has an interest in any matter in this House,” she said

She challenged those who claim they had been stopped to produce evidence.

Minority Leader James Orengo said the manner in which DP Ruto allies brought the matter to the House was casual and urged them to bring it substantive request that will be investigated and a report given.

Mr Lusaka said his office had been informed and was investigating it and will communicate to the House in two weeks.