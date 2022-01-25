Senate to probe claims that Uhuru has barred travels

The Senate

The Senate building in Nairobi on May 24, 2020. 

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka will in the next two weeks inform the House on claims that the executive had barred the lawmakers and staff from foreign travels until the debate on the controversial Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021 is dispensed with.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.