William Ruto and Gideon Moi
 Ruto, Moi in fresh battle for Rift Valley kingship 

By  Patrick Lang'at

  • Senator Moi to be hosted by Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat in the rally in Longisa, Bomet County.
  • Salat has dismissed claims that there are plan of installing Mr Moi as President Kenyatta’s successor in 2022.

A renewed battle for the vote-rich Rift Valley pitting Deputy President William Ruto and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi kicks off again this weekend with both leaders touring the region.

