'Rarua' it is: Raila Odinga picks Martha Karua as running mate

Ms Karua, who joined the Azimio team in March has been crisscrossing the country drumming up support for mr Odinga.

last week, she attended the running mate interviews where she said she would accept the verdict of the interviewing panel.

"I went for the interviews without any set conditions... I went knowing the situation there and I will continue working with them regardless of the outcome," she said.

Ms Karua went on to drum up support for Mr Odinga, saying that his record was unmatched to anyone opposing his candidature.

"My history and that of Raila are similar. He is a patriot that has fought for human rights all his life. I am in Azimio because I know Raila has the interest of the people at heart... even when he is wronged he makes decisions based on the people's interest," she said.

Ms Karua said the Azimio leader has a record of standing with Kenyans and thus the best suited to be president.

“When we consider the incidences of 2002, 2007 and 2013 we can all agree that he (Raila) put his interest aside for the sake of Kenyans. What kind of leader do we want if not someone who put the interest of Kenyans first? No other side has such a leader,” she noted.

She asked Kenyans while going to cast their vote to consider the person and not the party.

“Let us weigh all these people and see what kind of people they are… there are good and bad people on both sides but no one comes close to Raila,” she said adding that the Azimio government will ensure they ward off cartels and seal all corruption loopholes.

A lawyer by profession, Ms Karua graduated from the University of Nairobi in 1980 and the Kenya School of Law in 1981.

She worked as a magistrate before leaving to start her law firm and was instrumental in the treason trial of former Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere.

At the risk of being blacklisted by the Kanu regime, she defended several human rights activists.

Ms Karua would later plunge into politics and was elected MP for Gichugu constituency in 1992 and became the Democratic Party's legal affairs secretary in 1993.

She served as minister for Water Resources Management and Development in the late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration between 2003 and 2008 before she was appointed minister for Justice, National Cohesion and Constitutional Affairs, where she served until April 6, 2009, when she resigned from the government.