ODM aspirant seeks to unseat UDA’s George Theuri in Embakasi West

The contest for the Embakasi West parliamentary seat is turning out to be a battle of three major political parties.

The seat, currently held by Jubilee’s George Theuri, the battle for the seat in the August 9 polls is shaping up into an ODM, Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) duel. Each of the parties are seeking to control the capital city’s politics.

While Mr Theuri is seeking to extend his tenure to 15 years through UDA, he faces a litmus test from aspirants from ODM and Jubilee aspirants in what is likely to be a nail-biting contest.

Two aspirants are seeking ODM’s nod for the seat that party insiders insist is theirs for the taking.

With total registered of over 128, 020 (registered in 2017) and spread over four wards: Kariobangi South, Umoja One, Mowlem and Umoja Two, Embakasi West is one of the biggest constituencies in Nairobi.

The constituency was created in 2011. It is among the nine new constituencies that were created in Nairobi when the Constitution was promulgated in 2010.

The battle of who becomes the next MP will be waged in the three of the four wards which account for nearly 90 per cent of the total votes in the constituency.

Data from IEBC indicates that save for Mowlem, which has 18, 410 voters, Kariobangi South (35,309), Umoja One (36,281) and Umoja Two (36, 682) have huge populations and together they determine who becomes the next MP.

Having made history as the first MP of the constituency, when he was first elected in 2013 on TNA ticket, Mr Theuri is seeking to extend his domination of the constituency to 15 years through UDA.

He is among the Jubilee MPs who abandoned President Uhuru Kenyatta and opted to cast their lot with the Deputy President William Ruto, earning the right for a direct nomination.

Whether Mr Theuri will be third time lucky remains to be seen but he will face stiff competition from Mr Boaz Ogello and Mr Kennedy Omondi, who are seeking the ODM ticket and Jubilee's Mark Murithi Mwenje are also eying the seat. Mr Mwenje is the son to former Embakasi MP David Mwenje

A medic who has worked at Kenyatta National Hospital for many years, Mr Ogello quit his job last February to try his hand at politics where he hopes to use his vast experience in public service to cure the many social ills bedevilling the constituency.

He has been in the forefront of ODM programmes and activities in the constituency since 2013 and hopes to clinch the seat on account of his service to the party. This gives him an edge over his rival.

“My work in Embakasi West speaks for itself. There were no clear ODM party engagements in the constituency until I stepped in,” he told Nation.Africa last week.

Mr Ogello is confident he will clinch the ODM ticket. He says his opponent had been a Jubilee member in the 2017 election.

His main focus is to address education, water supply and insecurity.

Mr Ogello accused Mr Theuri of failing to deliver in his 10 years of being in office.

“We have had an MP for a decade who can't sponsor or try to legislate some pertinent issues affecting the people of Embakasi West,” he says.

Commonly known as Daktari, Mr Otieno is a house old name in Umoja One and Two where he has helped the needy. He has been involved in many community outreach programmes, especially in supporting education.

“I have been a member of Umoja One and Two for more than 20 years. I have created a good relationship with the community,” he said.