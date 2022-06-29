DP Ruto, Raila avoid each other at crucial meeting with Chebukati

Deputy President William Ruto was a no-show at morning session of the electoral agency's critical consultative meeting with presidential candidates at the Windsor Hotel in Nairobi.

Only Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and David Waihiga (Agano Party) attended the morning session chaired by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Dr Ruto arrived shortly before 11:45am flanked by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki. Interestingly, Mr Odinga and his running mate Ms Martha Karua left the meeting soon after the DP's arrival.

"We're sorry for leaving the meeting early but duty calls," Ms Karua announced before exiting the room.

Eaelier, Dr Ruto, who was attending a Kenya Kwanza economic forum in Tharaka Nithi, was represented by his campaign secretariat head, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, and UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina.

Mr Nanok said Dr Ruto was away attending an event and would not attend the event.

"Our candidate has a scheduled meeting earlier which he is attending but we are here to represent him.

Planned to come

"He had planned to come but the timings for this meeting changed," Mr Nanok said.

But Mr Chebukati responded that the time had been set for 9am and nothing had changed.

Mr Odinga and Mr Waihiga were accompanied by their running mates Martha Karua and Ruth Mutua, respectively.