Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga
‘Coalition of chaos’ is Uhuru Kenyatta’s new headache

By  Justus Wanga

  • Mr Wetang’ula, on the other side accuses Mr Odinga of stabbing him in the back.
  • DP Ruto, according to observers, is the richer one in the event the alliance comes tumbling down.

After spending the last few days firing salvos at the ODM leader Raila Odinga, former Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula came face-to-face with him on Thursday in a State House meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the fulcrum keeping them together.

