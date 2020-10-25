BBI report all about managing political competition

Thirteen out of 18 chapters of the 2010 constitution are targeted for alteration by the Amendment Bill (2020) annexed to the Report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force unveiled last week.

Coming almost 20 months since that consequential day in March of 2018 when President Uhuru Kenyatta and the then ‘Peoples President’, Raila Odinga, shook hands and endorsed a nine-point communique outlining what, in their view, ailed the country, the Amendment Bill makes far-reaching proposals to the governance of our polity.

In examining the Amendment Bill, one is confronted with the immediate challenge of indeterminacy of scope. Previous initiatives to amend the constitution summoned the country’s attention through clear terms of reference set down in a law prescribing both a process and institution to guide the reform initiative.

The BBI framework, in contrast, has maintained a malleability and formlessness unfamiliar to major reform initiatives by lacking both specificity of intent and clarity of objective.

The Terms of Reference contained in the May 28, 2018 Gazette Notice were of such general nature and did not serve to forewarn the public of the initiative’s ambition to radically effect changes to our highly negotiated and cherished 2010 constitutional order.

This absence of legal clarity was compounded by the manner in which the task force members and technical staff were appointed as well as the actual execution of mandate, all of which were steeped in secrecy and near opaqueness as if to create the impression that this project was one of those siri kali businesses that needed to be cushioned from the prying curiosities of ordinary folk.

Explicit objectives

How then does one assess the outcome of such origin? I should hope that at a minimum, the Amendment Bill can be evaluated against the explicit objectives outlined in authoritative statements of its chief promoters, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, as well as with regard to the practical veracity of the proposals to achieve the intended goals.

In listening to the promoters’ articulation of the meta-problem that the BBI addresses, it has been clear that management of political competition was foremost in their minds. The President’s submission in February this year at the Atlantic Council that the winner-takes-all, zero-sum character of our politics fostered social and ethnic fragmentation that triggers violent interregnums during every electoral cycle framed the problem more clearly.

The Amendment Bill’s solution to the problem of political competition is twofold. First, it exponentially concentrates power and authority in the person of the President. Beyond the powers vested in the office by the 2010 Katiba, the President incarnated by the Bill will also appoint and dismiss the prime minister and his two deputies; appoint Cabinet ministers from within and outside the National Assembly; without reference to anyone, appoint the Judiciary’s ombudsman and the vetting panel to interview applicants for position of IEBC commissioners among others.

While the position of PM and deputies are entrenched in the constitution, under the proposals, their tenure is neither guaranteed nor their role any more substantive than that currently exercised by the Cabinet Secretary in-charge of coordination.

As the PM is to be designated with reference to majority party in parliament, it is not unfeasible that the President and the PM will be from the same party. As such, rather than mute the winner take all concerns, it reinforces it. Second, the creation of the office of Official Opposition in Parliament is proposed for the first runner-up in the presidential elections.

This is an important device in giving visibility and political voice to the Opposition in governance, allowing it to present its alternative political and economic vision to the country at the National Assembly.

Do these changes address divisive political competition and winner takes all perception? Doubtful. More worrisome is that the trade-offs proposed by the Amendment Bill create more challenges.

They eviscerate the notion of separation of powers between the executive, legislature, and Judiciary and importantly re-instal a magisterial presidency with little checks and balances.

BBI appears to empower counties in two ways: by proposing an increase in sharable revenue to 35 per cent of annual audited revenue and by mandating the establishment of a ward fund. Both proposals are problematic.

The 35 per cent transfer to counties is not only arbitrary and populist but is also not sustainable given no proposals to amend the Fourth Schedule to the constitution is made to transfer some of the 35 functions of national government to counties.

Reduced allocation

As funds follow function, it is difficult to see how national government will continue to underwrite its 35 functions using reduced allocation while transferring more resources to counties to finance only the current 14 functions. Similarly, the proposal to establish a ward fund runs afoul to the notion of sovereignty and principal of subsidiarity. Article 1(4) of the constitution recognises only two sites of sovereignty – national and county levels. Sovereignty has to do with the exercise of authority relevant to the execution of a constitutional competence.

Respect for county sovereignty requires that planning for and expenditure of resources earmarked for the level of government should be undertaken by that level. The top down imposition of a mechanism for the use of funds by counties is incompatible with the principle of sovereignty and the notion of subsidiarity whose application calls for deference to the level of government best suited to implement a public function.

Moreover, the lessons arising from the poor implementation of the equalisation fund, which mandates 0.5 per cent of revenue for use in marginalised areas should caution against optimism with top-down funding earmarks.

The most jarring proposal in the BBI Amendment Bill relates to the Judiciary. The targeting of the Judiciary is surprising as the explicit goal of the BBI process was to advance unity and address political competition. How the Judiciary has stood in the way of the realisation of these twin goals is unclear. What is certain is that the establishment of a judicial ombudsman appointed by the President to police the Judiciary and several other amendments focused on the Judicial Service Commission represents an implicit attempt to re-enact total control by the Executive of the Judiciary. It is a direct and most-brazen attempt at destroying judicial independence and must not be allowed to stand.

The writer is Legal Adviser, Deputy President’s Office. The views expressed in this article are personal