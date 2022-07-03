Alarm as pickpockets have a field day in campaign rallies

As campaigns intensify ahead of next month’s polls, pick-pockets are having a field in rallies as they mingle with people in crowds and politicians in the main dais.

The criminals are taking advantage of the huge crowds, positioning themselves in strategic places before swinging into operation.

Various police reports indicate that they steal mobile phones, cash and other valuables at lightning speeds before they vanish

Not even the high-profile politicians who are usually accompanied by their bodyguards during the charged campaign rallies have been spared.

During an Azimio rally on Thursday at Migori Primary School, a number of people complained of losing their mobile phones and cash to the pick-pockets.

The rally was attended by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and politicians allied to him. According to reports, some of those who lost their mobile phones include a senior ODM party official.

Homa Bay county commander Samson ole Kine said cases of stolen mobile phones during campaign rallies are rising.

“I cannot tell the exact number of phones which have been stolen but we have many cases which have been reported for investigation. It appears the pick-pockets are operating unnoticed because of the big crowds at the campaign rallies,” said Mr Kine.

Police have not made any arrests since they are yet to identify the faces behind the pick-pocketing ring.

Security agencies in Homa Bay are trying to establish whether the criminals operate in groups or individually.

The speed at which they approach victims and pick their phones has left the complainants puzzled.

The pick-pockets are suspected to trigger commotion in crowds and strike when people shove each other to avoid being trampled upon.

At Migori Primary School during the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya rally, Mr Jared Nyangira, a journalist with Nam Lolwe lost his phone to the pick-pockets.

He was heading towards the school’s main gate when a group of youths caused commotion.

“When I got to the gate, I realised my phone was gone. I wanted to give updates on the event to the newsroom but the phone was gone. I am not sure how the phone was taken out of my pocket,” said Mr Nyangira.

Two more journalists, including myself, suffered the same fate while taking photographs of Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua.

"I was concentrating on getting clear shots of the leaders as they were buying fish in Homa Bay town market. I later realised that my phone was missing," Mr Robert Omollo of the Star newspaper said. Mr Robert Ouko, an ODM youth league member lost his wallet, which had Sh3,000.