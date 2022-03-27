Politics influencing fashion trends as campaigns hot up

Every election is tied in the hip with colours, and that ultimately influences fashion choices. This year, the dominant colours will be yellow, green, blue and orange.

The colour blue is calming and as the primary colour of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, it gives the impression of authority. Not forgetting the bright orange colour that is a reminder of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) roots.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (center) with ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at Jacaranda grounds on March 12, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja rally after Mr Odinga was endorsed as Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is known for its yellow vibrant colour associated with feelings of happiness and optimism, complemented by a hint of green.

Colour is the first significant indicator that shows that someone is associated with a particular party, especially the two dominant parties currently going head-to-head.

Deputy President William Ruto welcomes Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga to UDA party during Kenya Kwanza coalition rally at Asian Quarters matatu stage in Nyeri town on February 26, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

According to UDA director of communications Wanjohi Githae, branding communicates the aspirations and goals of the political party. “As a party, we take branding seriously because it is the best way of creating allegiances in our members. We chose yellow because it is a colour that represents freshness, warmth and a breath of fresh leadership that the party is offering,” Mr Githae said.

Branding

Contrary to the common perception, he says the party does not make a decision on what members need to wear during their events.

“You can see that the Deputy President would wear different outfits on different occasions. We do not dictate what our members wear; but they usually buy the outfits by themselves. What they need to do is make sure the colour of the outfits matches the branding of our party.”

Politicians adhere to this rule by dressing in well-tailored kitenge outfits to match their party colours. Dr Ruto and his team show up at rallies and events donning yellow stylish pieces that appeal to his audiences.

Maryne Keseri, a fashion designer, has styled DP Ruto and several political figures during this campaign period. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Rallies are flooded with supporters, respecting the dress code, in the rightful colours of the host party to show their solidarity. The extent to which supporters ensure their ‘holy ground’ is respected can sometimes be brutal or deadly to anyone who dares to wear an opposing colour.

ODM leader Raila Odinga also caused a stir online when he wore a pair of blue shoes similar to Nike Air Jordans that were approximated to cost Sh250,000. Mr Dennis Onsarigo, who heads Mr Odinga’s campaign secretariat communications, says the decision on fashion outfits for Mr Odinga and his team requires wide consultations.

“Campaigns are platforms where candidates have direct contact with supporters. We are usually very careful and have conversations about the people we are going to meet in our campaigns and public engagements before deciding on the outfits for the day. If it is a cultural event, the outfit would be different from, say a campaign meeting. The people one is going to meet are at the centre of it all,” Mr Onsarigo says.

The changing political landscape is also creating myriad challenges. The formation of coalitions means the parties need to decide on the colours of the outfits to be worn because there are different political parties.

“We sometimes have a challenge of sibling rivalry where a party wants to showcase itself. This is why we worked together and decided on the colours of the Azimio coalition. We consult with long-time members of Parliament and strategists to arrive at the appropriate colour,” he adds.

It is clear that they understand that looking sharp adds to their charisma as they move audiences with their bold utterances and promises of bettering the future of Kenyans.

Maryne Keseri, a fashion designer, has styled DP Ruto and several political figures during this campaign period. She designs about 45 pieces per week, mostly for men, with each piece costing between Sh5,000 and Sh7,000 depending on the type of material used and the design chosen.

However, she noticed that Kenyans have avoided associating themselves with party colours whenever they make an order. “There is a lot of political heat already, so people are avoiding to wear colours that would place you with a certain party. Only the die-hard fans would dare to do so.”

Anastacia Kanini, 35, a resident of the Muthurwa area of Nairobi, shares these sentiments. “Some of these colours shout so loud. I have had some instances where I have to wear something on top of my yellow blouse because I do not want people to associate me with a political party. I do not follow politics so much,” she says.

But, Kennedy Mwangi, a 42-year-old resident of Rongai, insists that wearing branded outfits is a way of expressing your political persuasion. “I do not fear anything; I can wear the T-shirts of my party every day. In Kenya, we have the freedom of expression and it is up to someone to decide on the party where they belong. If I wear branded material, it means that is the party I identify with.”

In the 2017 elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his former partner William Ruto painted the town red in the colours of Jubilee. Wearing matching red ties and often seen holding hands, the duo respected the colour of love because it truly seemed like a match made in heaven.

Nairobi governor aspirant Margaret Wanjiru of UDA. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Dare not forget about the ODM supporters who gracefully balanced a crown of oranges on their heads, necks and waists.

The party has stuck with the orange colour since its formation during the 2005 Constitutional Referendum campaign where Former President Mwai Kibaki campaigned for a yes that was represented by a banana while Raila Odinga opposed the referendum in which they used an orange to signify this.