Politics takes centre stage as Bahati MP's son is buried

Arthur Kinyanjui

Members of Parliament sing hymns during the funeral ceremony of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son Arthur Kinyanjui at Nakuru ASK Showground on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kinyanjui, 33, was the last born son of Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri.
  • He died last week at the Premier Hospital in Nyali where he had been admitted for the last five months.

Rally driver Arthur Kinyanjui was on Thursday laid to rest at his Bahati home in Nakuru County, in an emotional send-off,  that preceded a colourful funeral ceremony attended by thousands of people.

