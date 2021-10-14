Politicians should stop making pledges they don’t intend to keep

Politicians are on the campaign trail making all manner of promises. Those campaigning for the presidency are combing the entire country, with their allies in tow, making lofty pledges. The incumbents, including MPs and governors, are also making promises to win the hearts and minds of voters. So are their rivals. It is the season of promises and more promises to the electorate.

For decades, Kenyans have been complaining about incompetency of some leaders once they are elected to office. They secure the leadership positions after hoodwinking voters with promises. These include improving security, infrastructural development, supporting local farmers and so on. But once safely in office, they fail to deliver on their promises. It's at this point that many have realised it was only propaganda.

For you to have been elected, the people must have seen you as a competent leader based on the manifesto you sold to them. The electorate believed in your campaign and were optimistic that you would fight for their rights, improve the education system and so forth. Why then are you deluding them? It would be better if you step down rather than campaign for the seat with false promises.

If you know that you can't or won’t solve people’s problems, please bow out of the race. As a political aspirant, weigh your leadership skills and abilities. This aids in determining how best you are going to perform once sworn in. Let all of your promises be actualised.

As Kenyans, we want good leaders who will better our lives by, for example, getting us out of the jaws of poverty. We want leaders who, after they have retired, leave a legacy behind.

Kenyans need to be vigilant. Don't allow your minds to be influenced and fed with the propaganda by these aspirants. Some have ventured into politics to fulfil their selfish goals. They are only after enriching themselves and looking after their interests.

Your voter’s card is your weapon against such politicians. Make an informed choice and do not fall for cheap propaganda. We should see through the schemes of such conniving politicians and ensure we only vote those with the public interest at heart.

Kamau is a Media and Communication student at Rongo University.