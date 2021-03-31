William Ruto
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Politicians rattled by flyovers made by strange drones

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Deputy President William Ruto is the latest victim of the drone flyovers. 
  • Detectives will be seeking to establish why the Briton flew the gadget over a legally protected area.

Is someone spying on some top Kenyan politicians, or are drones getting out of control?

