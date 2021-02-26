Politician Omar Boga appointed Coast Water Works agency chair

Politician Omar Boga, who lost the Msambweni by-election contest after vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, has landed himself a government position.

In a Gazette notice on Friday, Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki appointed Mr Boga the chair of the Coast Water Works Development Agency. His three-year terms began on February 26.

The position fell vacant last November following the death of former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd.

Mr Idd, a former Nation Media Group journalist, died of suspected Covid-19 complications at Premier Hospital in Mombasa after spending two weeks at the facility.

He was also appointed to the position after losing his elective post.

"Handshake" candidate

In the Msambweni mini poll on December 15, 2020, Mr Boga garnered 10,444 votes, losing to independent candidate Feisal Bader who got 15,251 votes.

Mr Bader was backed by Deputy President William Ruto while Mr Boga had the support of both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga and had been termed a "handshake" candidate.

A few days before the election, Mr Boga met President Kenyatta in Mombasa together with Governor Hassan Joho.

Mr Boga is the brother of Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga.

He once served as the ward representative for Bongwe/Gombato ward and was the majority leader in the county assembly.