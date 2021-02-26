Politician Omar Boga appointed Coast Water Works agency chair

Politician Omar Boga

Politician Omar Boga gestures after the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) handed him his nomination certificate at Chungwa House in Nairobi on October 7, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has appointed Mr Boga the chair of the Coast Water Works Development Agency for three years.

Politician Omar Boga, who lost the Msambweni by-election contest after vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, has landed himself a government position.

